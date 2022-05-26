Bitcoin Cryptocurrency:BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels. Market Summary: Bitcoin is retesting supply at (30,000 Major TradingLevel TL3) as an Elliott Wave Triangle Pattern.
Crypto Market Summary: Bitcoin and Ethereum are in the later stages of an Elliott Wave Triangle pattern (e) of iv). As crypto is moving in line with technology stocks and I do compare the NASDAQ with Bitcoin, which NDX still needs to rally higher in Thursday session before moving lower late Friday or Monday which in turn Bitcoin will follow.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: No Strategy while in the Elliott Wave Triangle.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Crypto Index
02:56 Ethereum
04:03 Bitcoin
12:05 Thanks for watching!
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What needs to happen for Axie Infinity price to recover
Axie Infinity price displays reasons to believe in further momentum to the upside. Traders should approach the digital asset with relative caution, looking for one more fake-out before the rally occurs. Axie Infinity price appears to be unfolding as an extended impulse wave down.
Crypto.com price is about to pull off an unexpected move
Crypto.com price is likely to commence a countertrend rally in the coming hours. Crypto.com price shows reasons to believe a strong countertrend rally will occur very soon. The bears are now printing very minuscule-looking bearish candles on the daily chart.
Ethereum whale scoops up 86.7 billion Shiba Inu while large wallet investors shed SHIB
Ethereum whales have accumulated Shiba Inu consistently through the meme coin’s bloodbath. While most large wallet investors have shed their Shiba Inu holdings, BlueWhale0073 has scooped up more SHIB tokens for their portfolio.
Bullish or bearish? Dogecoin price is primed for a spike in volatility
Dogecoin price is forming unpredictable behavior. A price spike back into $0.10 now has a high probability. Dogecoin price continues to display the need for balance within the steep declining price action.
Bitcoin: The last rebound before capitulation
Bitcoin is showing bullish signs in the lower time frames, which can be taken advantage of by traders in the next couple of days. But looking at BTC from the higher time frames suggests that the bottom is not in yet.