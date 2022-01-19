Bitcoin News Today:Elliott Wave Trading Strategies.
Video Chapters:
00:00 Bitcoin.
11:37 Ethereum.
27:43 Thanks for watching!
Bitcoin and Ethereum Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast .
Bitcoin Technical Analysis Overview: Bullish with 43000 as the tested support with a Classic TradingLevels pattern on that level.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave: Wave v) low.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price eyes a return to $120 as confidence in SOL fades
Solana price continues to face some strong technically and fundamentally bearish scenarios. In addition, concerns about Solana’s network stability and scalability remain. Those concerns continue to weigh in on the bearish price action ahead.
MATIC on the march to $3 but must hold this support zone or face strong selling pressure
MATIC price action has fallen below the rising wedge for the second time in January; the first occurrence was on January 8. The Kijun-Sen is the final support zone, and if it fails, MATIC could drop 20%. The recent fundamentals are bullish.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Crypto market seems ready to rally
Bitcoin price continues to sit on top of the neckline of a head-and-shoulders pattern, generating anxiety amongst bulls and bears alike. Ethereum price is testing the daily Tenkan-Sen as a support zone that could turn into a higher low.
Dogecoin liquidity deepens as DOGE goes live on Thorchain
Thorchain announced earlier today that the Dogecoin liquidity pool is live on the decentralized liquidity network. As on-chain activity would increase, the deep liquidity fuels a bullish narrative for Dogecoin price.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.