Bitcoin Ethereum Cryptocurrency: BTC/USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis and TradingLevels.
Crypto Market Summary: Elliott Wave c of (iv) corrective bear market rally, once completed expect a move into new lows, but hopefully the last low.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Either trade wave four rally higher and or wait for Wave (iv) to complete and trade Wave (v) of v) lower. Expect the move up to last two trading sessions in line with US tech stocks.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
