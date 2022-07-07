Bitcoin USD price, analysis (live) charts, news videos. Learn about BTC Elliott Wave bitcoin cryptocurrency, crypto trading.
Bitcoin Headline News Today: Bank of America's Crypto traders drop 50% in this bear Market.
Crypto Market Summary Elliott Wave Analysis : Elliott Wave c of (ii) or c of (iv) corrective rally in line with the tech stocks.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Today I' looking at both the bearish and bullish Elliott wave counts and pointing out at what point they confirm as bullish or bearish.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
The ugly truth behind the recent Bitcoin price recovery
Bitcoin price made an excellent recovery move on Monday, with a shy 5% in the books and breaking above the lows of last weekend. This is a tricky setup, as traders might be fooled by the idea that this jump in price action is the start of the rally.
Cardano price targets $0.64 after Charles Hoskinson confirms smart contract compatibility with Vasil hard fork
Founder Charles Hoskinson has slammed critiques and assured the community of Cardano holders that smart contracts on the blockchain will function even after the Vasil hard fork.
Can a SHIB stablecoin help Shiba Inu price evade a downside threat?
Shiba Inu price looks to be in limbo as it hovers above a stable support level, but things could get ugly as the threat of a downside persists. However, the upside seems plausible under two conditions - Bitcoin cooperates with the directional bias.
What would happen to Dogecoin price if bears lose control?
Dogecoin price is consolidating within a range, which seems to have formed a smaller range of its own. Regardless of the coil up, DOGE is at an inflection point, suggesting its next move could be volatile.
Bitcoin: This support level can define BTC’s fate
Bitcoin price ended Q2 with a -56% return, which is the first in its 11-year history. On-chain metrics hint at bottom formation but technicals reveal more room to the downside. Bitcoin price has finished the first half of 2022 and things are not looking good. With record negative returns, BTC is likely to continue heading lower, especially if one particular support level is breached.