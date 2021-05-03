Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave.
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k.
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave b) of B completing.
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 58,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Waiting for a trade set up long or short, that will take either one or two sessions.
