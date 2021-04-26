Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: ABC as Wave (4) an Intermediate degree Elliott Wave structure down towards 40 - 45k
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: VWave A completed and Wave B corrective rally in progress
Trading Levels: Resistance Medium Level ML65|65,000 with second resistance at 60,000 the 61.8% and with support at the Major level TL5|50,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Long above 50,000 as tested support
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
VeChain price recovers 50% of its market capitalization in hours after massive collapse
VeChain, like the rest of cryptocurrencies, had a major drop in the last two days and lost close to $8 billion in market capitalization, gaining around $4 billion in the last 24 hours.
Ethereum price defends key level which could push the digital asset into new all-time highs
Ethereum just established a new all-time high at $2,644 on April 22, but the entire market had a flash crash in the last 24 hours and ETH also dropped to a low of $2,107.
Ripple and SEC clash again as lawsuit becomes even more uncertain
XRP had a major rally at the beginning of April as investors grew confident in the outcome of the SEC lawsuit. However, the entire cryptocurrency market had a significant crash, and the SEC case outcome is not as straightforward as previously thought.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.