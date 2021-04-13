Bitcoin (BTC) Ethereum (ETH) ADA, XRP, Grayscale GBTC Technical Analysis Elliott Wave
Overview: Bitcoin and Ethereum are in a bullish trend that will continue higher...
Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Wave iii of (iii) of iii) of 5 of (3)
Trading Levels: Bitcoin is establishing support on Minor Group1 61|62|63K followed by the Medium Level ML65|65,000
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: We continue to build in positions with this Wave iii)
Peter Mathers TradingLounge
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC and ETH reach record highs, while XRP begins to catch up
The cryptocurrency market has finally hit a $2 trillion market capitalization for the first time ever as most of the top coins established new all-time highs. The much-hyped Coinbase IPO (Initial Public Offering) will be live on Wednesday, April 14, and it already seems to have helped the industry.
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA primed to break out to new all-time highs
Cardano had a significant 10% breakout already in the past 48 hours and aims for more. The digital asset faces a robust resistance trend line on the 12-hour chart that has rejected the price several times in the past month.
TRON on verge of new yearly highs above $0.15
TRON has managed to establish a strong 4-hour uptrend since April 7 and faces practically no resistance ahead. However, the TD Sequential indicator has presented a sell signal in the past 12 hours that could shift the odds in favor of the bulls.
Stellar forecasts additional 23% advance
XLM price has surged nearly 90% after bouncing off the ascending parallel channel’s lower boundary. The recent upswing has generated a new yearly high at $0.656 after toppling the old one at $0.608. A 23% climb could see Stellar tap the demand barrier at $0.779, coinciding with the setup’s middle line.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.