Bitcoin BTC-USD Elliott Wave Technical Analysis TradingLevels.
Bitcoin Headline News Today:The Oldest Bank in America, BNY Mellon Can Now Custody Bitcoin and Ethereum.
Crypto Market Summary Bitcoin Elliott Wave Analysis: Corrective rally is next, then down in a third wave; See video.
Elliott Wave coount: Wave i of (v) of i) of 5.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why Investors may want to prepare for a discounted MATIC price
MATIC price fails to break through the upper boundary of the trend channel twice. The rejection occurred at a crucial bearish level on the RSI after climbing back from oversold territory.
Is ApeCoin price aiming for new lows?
ApeCoin price is currently down 14% for the month of October. The Ethereum-based token witnessed a sharp decline during the start of the second trading week of October, as the bears rejected upward movement from the 8-day EMA.
Crypto exchange Bittrex fined $24 million by US Treasury for sanctions violations
According to the US Treasury, Bittrex exchange failed to stop sanctioned individuals from the Crimea region of Ukraine, Cuba, Iran, Sudan, and Syria. it accumulated over 116,421 sanctions violations between Mar 2014 & Dec 2017.
Top 3 Price Prediction: The start of a larger decline
Bitcoin price is currently trading at $19,100. The bears have breached the 21-day SMA to start the second week of October. Losing support from the key indicator suggests the current 8% decline is only the start of what's to come.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.