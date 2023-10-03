Bitcoin (BTC) fell under the $28,000 level early Tuesday just hours after crossing it at the start of the week as profit-taking and changing on-chain metrics dampened a continuation of price rises.
BTC traded just over $27,600 in Asian afternoon hours on Tuesday. In the past 24 hours, Ether (ETH) dropped 3.5% amid a dismal first day of ETH futures ETF trading in the U.S. XRP and BNB Chain’s BNB slumped 2.7%, while dogecoin (DOGE) and Tron network’s TRX fell as much as 4%.
Rollbit’s RLB tokens jumped 8%, continuing a multi-day run amid increased token demand and platform revenues.
The CoinDesk Market Index (CMI), a broad-based weighted index of hundreds of tokens, fell 3%, indicating profit-taking across the board.
Crypto markets rose Monday on ETF optimism that some traders hoped would bring renewed interest and capital to an otherwise tepid environment. Some even pointed to the historic seasonality of price surges in the month of October, aiming for a repeat of the unexplained coincidence.
But such an outlook always has the chance of falling flat, some argue.
“October is also typically a good month for the cryptocurrency market. Indeed, it is dubbed “uptober” by market insiders,” shared Lucas Kiely, chief investment officer of Yield App, in a message to CoinDesk. “Only twice since 2013 has bitcoin closed at a loss in October, and hopefully, this year will see a continuation of that trend.”
However, it is likely a little too early to get excited by these current price movements. This is unlikely to be the beginning of a significant rally without any other catalysts to drive it,” Keily cautioned, adding that the ongoing Sam Bankman-Fried trial “could take things either way” based on possible new information about crypto markets.
Elsewhere, Bitfinex markets analysts said in a weekly note that long-term investors were continuing to add to their holdings – boosting demand.
“On-chain activity for Bitcoin has hit record highs in terms of new addresses, but what stands out is that this activity predominantly involves short-term holder supply,” the analysts said. “This allows the supply held by long-term holders to continue reaching new peaks as short-term holders sell.”
“Volatility might also soon make a comeback in crypto, potentially towards the upside,” they opined.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price could dip 5% amid growing overhead pressure
Cardano (ADA) price is attempting a recovery rally on the higher timeframes, recording three consecutive higher highs as indicated in the chart below. However, bulls must do more if the trend is to be sustained, with overhead pressure building up to cloud the token’s upward momentum.
Sam Bankman-Fried trial’s opening statements, important points as court hearing begins
In what Judge Lewis Kaplan calls “electric quarantine” the jurors have been asked not to talk to anyone either on the news or the internet about the case as the Lower Manhattan Court decides who will sit on the Jury. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) sits in court only flanked by his legal representatives.
Top 3 Price Prediction: BTC, ETH, XRP move around as market volatility resumes
Bitcoin is showing that volatility could be coming back to the market, with the same case going for Ethereum price as the two giants recently recorded tight consolidation. Meanwhile, Ripple price is trying to overcome a crucial hurdle, standing at a crossroads in a make-or-break moment for holders.
Axie Infinity price inching closer to fresh 2023 lows could leave over 94% of investors at a loss
Axie Infinity price has been in a downtrend since the beginning of the year after marking the 2023 highs in late January. AXS could see some movement in the upward direction, but for the same to happen, one crucial cohort would need to change their stance from inactive to active.
Bitcoin: BTC recovery rally could be bull trap in disguise, here’s why
Bitcoin (BTC) price remains unfazed even after the multiple spot BTC ETF delays from the US Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC). But investors need to be careful with the ongoing BTC rally as it could be a trap for early bulls.