All Bitcoin deposited at the Bakkt Warehouse is protected by a $125 million insurance policy, the company announced Sept. 9. Bakkt started accepting deposits and withdrawals Sept. 6, ahead of the proposed launch of its futures products on Sept. 23.
Everything running smoothly, and now with added protection
It took Bakkt a lot of time and effort to gain regulatory certification for its upcoming daily and monthly physically-delivered bitcoin futures products. However, since approval was given things has been full-speed ahead.
Bakkt revealed a product launch date of Sept. 23, and announced that deposits in its freshly-certified custodial warehousing solution would begin on Sept. 6. Sure enough, this happened as planned.
News of the insurance policy covering client deposits, removes yet another concern for the institutional investors that Bakkt hopes to attract.
All systems prepared for launch
If the launch is successful on Sept. 23, it will be the first bitcoin futures platform offering a physically-delivered product, which means institutional investors will be trading with actual Bitcoin.
Existing futures products from the Chicago Mercantile Exchange are cash-settled, whereas Bakkt clients will receive payment in Bitcoin once the futures contract expires.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD oscillates in a wide range - Bitcoin confluence
Bitcoin (BTC) has been rather volatile on Monday. The first digital asset dropped to $10,060 during early Asian hours only to recover above $10,500 ahead of European opening.
Ethereum (ETH) price analysis: ETH/USD makes its way above $180.00
The second-largest cryptocurrency with the current market capitalization of $19.1 billion has recovered from the intraday low of $176.26 to trade at $180.00 at the time of writing. ETH/USD is still down 1% both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of the day.
EOS price analysis: EOS/USD jumps above $3.8 amid strong bullish momentum
EOS gained over 7% of its value in a matter of hours amid strong bullish momentum on the cryptocurrency market and became one of the best-performing altcoins out of top-20. At the time of writing, EOS/USD is changing hands at $3.88, off the intraday high reached at $3.96.
Ripple (XRP) price analysis: Manages to come out of the ‘crypt’ it had sunk into on Friday
Ripple is one of the largest cryptocurrencies in the world. Today it is in third place among all cryptocurrencies. Its capitalization exceeds $18.5 billion. XRP offers a simpler and more affordable way to exchange currencies, trying to replace existing methods.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin is the king, altcoins lag behind
Bitcoin bulls are back from summer holidays. The first digital currency regained some ground lost during the previous week and came close to critical resistance $11,000.