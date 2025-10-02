TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Bitcoin could hit $165,000, remains undervalued to gold: JPMorgan

  • JPMorgan analysts stated that Bitcoin could hit $165,000 by year's end based on volatility-adjusted comparisons with gold.
  • The analysts added that Bitcoin is undervalued compared to gold and possesses significant upside potential.
  • Bitcoin's market cap would need to rise 42% on a volatility-adjusted basis to match the $6 trillion of private investments in gold.
Bitcoin could hit $165,000, remains undervalued to gold: JPMorgan
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) would need to rise about 42% on a volatility-adjusted basis to match gold, with the debasement trade seen as a key driver of further upside, according to JPMorgan analysts.

JPMorgan sees Bitcoin as undervalued compared to gold, with potential to hit $165,000

In a note on Wednesday, JPMorgan analysts stated that Bitcoin could reach about $165,000 by year-end, highlighting that the cryptocurrency is undervalued relative to gold on a volatility-adjusted basis.

The analysts, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, noted that the "debasement trade," which involves investors buying assets like Bitcoin or gold as a hedge against the devaluation of fiat currencies, could serve as upside momentum for BTC.

Panigirtzoglou pointed out that the bitcoin-to-gold volatility ratio has dropped below 2.0, meaning Bitcoin now consumes about 1.85 times more risk capital than gold, the lowest level seen in years.

"The steep rise in the gold price over the past month has made Bitcoin more attractive to investors relative to gold, especially as the Bitcoin to gold volatility ratio keeps drifting lower to below 2.0," the report states.

JP Morgan analysts added that Bitcoin's market cap would need to rise by approximately 42% on a volatility-adjusted basis to match the approximately $6 trillion that private investors hold in gold through ETFs, bars, and coins.

The bank also noted that retail investors have been driving Bitcoin demand, with inflows into spot Bitcoin ETFs surpassing those of gold earlier in 2025. However, gold regained momentum in August, as geopolitical tensions and worries over fiscal deficits revived appetite for the metal.

The report reflects growing sentiment in the top crypto, which reclaimed $120,000 on Thursday after over a month of trading sideways. The renewed momentum can be attributed to rising optimism for an October rally, with Bitcoin-related search interest across social media platforms climbing 34% this week, per LunarCrush data.

Bitcoin ETFs have also posted notable inflows this week, offsetting last week's net outflows as investors restore buying momentum.

JPMorgan's projection adds to a growing list of bullish year-end forecasts for Bitcoin, with several firms, including Bernstein and Standard Chartered, setting price targets near $200,000.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH tackles $4,500 resistance following rising whale demand

Ethereum (ETH) continued its uptrend on Thursday, testing the $4,500 resistance following sustained buying activity across whale and accumulation addresses.

CME Group set to integrate 24/7 trading for crypto derivatives

CME Group set to integrate 24/7 trading for crypto derivatives

The Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group announced on Thursday that it will begin offering 24/7 trading for its crypto futures and options products in 2026.

XRP price approaches technical breakout on institutional adoption boost

XRP price approaches technical breakout on institutional adoption boost

Ripple (XRP) rises in tandem with the larger cryptocurrency market on Thursday, as investors position themselves in anticipation of a 25-basis-point interest rate cut by the United States (US) Federal Reserve (Fed) in October. 

POL price lags breakout as stablecoin provider AlloyX launches tokenised money market fund on Polygon 

POL price lags breakout as stablecoin provider AlloyX launches tokenised money market fund on Polygon 

POL price edges lower, trending against bullish odds in the broader cryptocurrency market on Thursday. Attempts to push beyond a short-term supply range between $0.2405 and $0.2438 hit a roadblock, increasing downside risks toward support at $0.2104.

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC falls sharply as massive liquidations rock the market

Bitcoin (BTC) price hovers around $109,000 at the time of writing on Friday after shedding nearly 5% so far this week. The broader cryptocurrency market experienced its largest single-day liquidation event of the year, wiping out mostly long positions.