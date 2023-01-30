Ordinals protocol’s NFTs created by Casey Rodarmor are taking over blockspace on the Bitcoin blockchain encouraging conversations on “censorship.”

Bitcoin core developers Adam Back and Luke Dashjr recently spoke in favor of censoring undesirable transactions using the new NFTs.

BTC developers and believers weighed in on ‘inscriptions’, including 277 digital artifacts, and urged miners to censor transactions.

Bitcoin core developers have critiqued “Ordinals protocol”, a type of NFT launched on the Ethereum mainnet, which recently spread to Bitcoin. BTC maximalists, who believe Bitcoin is a superior digital asset when compared to other cryptocurrencies, have recommended “censorship” of the new NFTs, known as ‘inscriptions´, on the Bitcoin blockchain.

While Ethereum developers are working on making the ETH blockchain censorship-resistant, the BTC community, influencers and core developers are urging miners to censor “undesirable transactions” in inscriptions.

Bitcoin censorship debate ensues after Ordinals protocols brings meme NFTs to the mainnet

Ordinals protocol, an NFT project launched on the Bitcoin mainnet on January 21 has sparked a debate in the crypto community as to whether NFT-like “digital artifacts” are an appropriate fit for the Bitcoin blockchain.

The development has divided the community. Casey Rodarmour, the creator of the Ordinals protocol announced that “Inscriptions” are finally ready for the BTC mainnet. Rodarmours NFT-like project is decentralized, immutable, always on-chain, and native to Bitcoin.

Inscriptions are finally ready for Bitcoin mainnet.



Inscriptions are like NFTs, but are true digital artifacts: decentralized, immutable, always on-chain, and native to Bitcoin. https://t.co/a4dK7zdITS — Casey Rodarmor (@rodarmor) January 20, 2023

Inscriptions are made on satoshis, which are tracked and transferred using ordinal theory, this gives them individual identities and allows them to be tracked and transferred across transactions. Inscriptions have started appearing on the Bitcoin mainnet.

Rodarmour’s project has split the BTC community in two, with some arguing that the development offers more financial use cases for Bitcoin, while others say it’s straying away from Satoshi Nakamoto’s vision of Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer cash system. Some Bitcoin proponents and core developers are going one step further and urging miners to “censor” undesirable transactions.

Ethereum proponents are criticizing the call for “censorship” on the BTC blockchain

Anthony Sassano, an Ethereum proponent and developer called out the Bitcoin community for “censorship.” While Ethereum and the ETH development community considers it one of their objectives to make the blockchain “censorship-resistant,” Bitcoin core developers, such as Adam Back and Luke Dashjr, have taken a different stance, announcing over the last 48-hours that miners should censor such transactions on the blockchain.

Bitcoin core developers want miners to censor certain transactions on Bitcoin because they are "undesirable"



Ethereum core developers are working to make Ethereum the most censorship-resistant ledger in existence



They are not the same — sassal.eth (@sassal0x) January 30, 2023

The crypto community has concerns that users might consider “inscriptions” as status symbols and this may exclude marginalized people from participating in the Bitcoin network. Developers are concerned about meme culture being brought to Bitcoin, suggesting that developers take their “stupidity” elsewhere.

