Testing times continue for Bitcoin bulls with the trillion-dollar market cap next up for support.

Bitcoin (BTC) is demanding a “slightly bearish” rethink on price action as old support levels give way overnight.

Bitcoin

BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView

Analysts sounds alarm over open intere

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a low of $55,640 on Bitstamp on Nov. 19.

Capitalizing on its lowest levels in over a month, Bitcoin has failed to bounce significantly since — and now price forecasts are beginning to change with it.

In his latest YouTube update, Filbfilb, an analyst at trading platform Decentrader, warned that 50-day and 100-day moving average (DMA) may be all that can aid bulls.

BTC/USD then fell through the first, leaving just the 100DMA at just above $53,000.

“I’m definitely going to go spot long at $53,000 again,” he told viewers, having said that the chances of the 100DMA protecting price were “reasonably good.”

That level coincides with Bitcoin’s $1 trillion market cap valuation, something which was previously held to be permanent.

Causing problems for Filbfilb and others, meanwhile, is the still high open interest on Bitcoin derivatives in spite of the price comedown.

This, he suspects, is down to traders taking longs — and the result will be either a clean sweep via a rebound, or a “flushing out” of their positions.

Chart

Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass

Funding rates likewise remained elevated on some major exchanges, indicating expectations of higher prices returning.

Chart

Bitcoin funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass

Whales (keep) buying the dip

Elsewhere, some large-volume hodlers are putting their money where their mouth is.

According to blockchain data, the third-largest BTC address has continued to buy this week. After increasing its balance by 207 BTC at $62,000, bigger accumulations followed in the form of 1,647 BTC, 700 BTC and 484 BTC purchases.

As Cointelegraph additionally reported, those who bought in over the past six to twelve-month period remain determined not to sell their coins.

Even at all-time highs, selling remained low, with the one-year hodl accounting for the largest proportion of the current Bitcoin supply.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Solana price to aim for new all-time high at $325 if bulls enter at critical support

Solana price to aim for new all-time high at $325 if bulls enter at critical support

Solana price is approaching a critical support level that could determine the near-term outlook for SOL. The Ethereum-killer continues to present a bullish outlook with its next optimistic target at $325, but if the crucial foothold fails to hold, the token could be at risk of a 34% decline.

More Solana News

Chainlink price to provide sell opportunity before LINK continues its 20% crash

Chainlink price to provide sell opportunity before LINK continues its 20% crash

Chainlink price has seen a massive descent over the past week, and from the looks of it, the bearish regime has a higher probability of continuing. With the big crypto showing weakness, altcoins, including LINK, are likely correct to stable support levels.

More Chainlink News

Floki Inu forms buy opportunity after flash-crash, FLOKI targets $0.00025

Floki Inu forms buy opportunity after flash-crash, FLOKI targets $0.00025

A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Floki Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how FLOKI could be be ready to surge.

More Floki Inu News

Axie Infinity price to steepen its downtrend as AXS eyes 20% correction

Axie Infinity price to steepen its downtrend as AXS eyes 20% correction

Axie Infinity price has been on a steady downtrend since November 6 after multiple failed attempts to rally higher. This correction has pushed AXS below a crucial level and hints that a further downswing is likely.

More Axie Infinity News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive

Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location