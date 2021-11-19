Testing times continue for Bitcoin bulls with the trillion-dollar market cap next up for support.
Bitcoin (BTC) is demanding a “slightly bearish” rethink on price action as old support levels give way overnight.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Analysts sounds alarm over open intere
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed a low of $55,640 on Bitstamp on Nov. 19.
Capitalizing on its lowest levels in over a month, Bitcoin has failed to bounce significantly since — and now price forecasts are beginning to change with it.
In his latest YouTube update, Filbfilb, an analyst at trading platform Decentrader, warned that 50-day and 100-day moving average (DMA) may be all that can aid bulls.
BTC/USD then fell through the first, leaving just the 100DMA at just above $53,000.
“I’m definitely going to go spot long at $53,000 again,” he told viewers, having said that the chances of the 100DMA protecting price were “reasonably good.”
That level coincides with Bitcoin’s $1 trillion market cap valuation, something which was previously held to be permanent.
Causing problems for Filbfilb and others, meanwhile, is the still high open interest on Bitcoin derivatives in spite of the price comedown.
This, he suspects, is down to traders taking longs — and the result will be either a clean sweep via a rebound, or a “flushing out” of their positions.
Bitcoin futures open interest chart. Source: Coinglass
Funding rates likewise remained elevated on some major exchanges, indicating expectations of higher prices returning.
Bitcoin funding rates chart. Source: Coinglass
Whales (keep) buying the dip
Elsewhere, some large-volume hodlers are putting their money where their mouth is.
According to blockchain data, the third-largest BTC address has continued to buy this week. After increasing its balance by 207 BTC at $62,000, bigger accumulations followed in the form of 1,647 BTC, 700 BTC and 484 BTC purchases.
As Cointelegraph additionally reported, those who bought in over the past six to twelve-month period remain determined not to sell their coins.
Even at all-time highs, selling remained low, with the one-year hodl accounting for the largest proportion of the current Bitcoin supply.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Solana price to aim for new all-time high at $325 if bulls enter at critical support
Solana price is approaching a critical support level that could determine the near-term outlook for SOL. The Ethereum-killer continues to present a bullish outlook with its next optimistic target at $325, but if the crucial foothold fails to hold, the token could be at risk of a 34% decline.
Chainlink price to provide sell opportunity before LINK continues its 20% crash
Chainlink price has seen a massive descent over the past week, and from the looks of it, the bearish regime has a higher probability of continuing. With the big crypto showing weakness, altcoins, including LINK, are likely correct to stable support levels.
Floki Inu forms buy opportunity after flash-crash, FLOKI targets $0.00025
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Floki Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how FLOKI could be be ready to surge.
Axie Infinity price to steepen its downtrend as AXS eyes 20% correction
Axie Infinity price has been on a steady downtrend since November 6 after multiple failed attempts to rally higher. This correction has pushed AXS below a crucial level and hints that a further downswing is likely.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.