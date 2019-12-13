Asset Managers are 285 vs 56 with short positions in the lead.

Leveraged Funds are 1,766 vs 1,069 in favour of the shorts again.

The change from last week on both sides favours the shorts too.

This weeks CoT report does not make for good reading if you are a hodler. Bitcoin short traders are way in the lead now and the change from last weeks reading is also negative. Asset managers trimmed their long positions by 37 contracts while adding 29 shorts. Leveraged funds increased longs by 174 and shorts by 509 putting the shorts way ahead.

Remember this data is lagging 1 week behind and positioning may have changed since.