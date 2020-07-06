Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD massive 6% surge sets the tone for $260

- BCH/USD is currently in a daily uptrend after blasting through $230.
- BCH has climbed above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and it’s eying up $260 in the short-term.
For the most part, BCH/USD has been following the steps of the entire market, however, on July 6, a massive surge from $221 to $236 confirmed a daily uptrend. Bulls were able to hold a higher low at $215.82 on July 5 and are now comfortably trading above the 26-EMA at $230.91.
BCH/USD daily chart
Although both EMAs are far apart, they are looking for a bull cross sometime within the next week if the bullish momentum continues. There aren’t many resistance levels towards $260 aside from a high at $245.53 and $258.95.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
It’s important to zoom in to check if the breakout is healthy or not. So far, the move seems extremely healthy as it happened over the course of 20 hours and with increasing bull volume. Both EMAs have crossed bullishly like the MACD. The RSI is around overbought levels and could indicate that a short-term pullback is coming.
BCH/USD technical levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|234.4775
|Today Daily Change
|12.2330
|Today Daily Change %
|5.50
|Today daily open
|222.2445
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.2433
|Daily SMA50
|237.4478
|Daily SMA100
|237.7505
|Daily SMA200
|269.8127
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|225.8865
|Previous Daily Low
|215.8202
|Previous Weekly High
|227.3836
|Previous Weekly Low
|213.3598
|Previous Monthly High
|269.2895
|Previous Monthly Low
|204.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|219.6655
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|222.0412
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|216.7476
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|211.2508
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|206.6814
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|226.8139
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|231.3833
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|236.8802
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin starts the week on a bullish note, gains ground above $9,200
BTC/USD jumped above $9,200 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,200, having gained 1.00% on a day-to-day basis and 1.36% since the start of the day.
XRP/USD escapes the range, targets $0.1900
XRP/USD has jumped above $0.1800 and hit the intraday high at $0.1831 amid strong bullish sentiments. While the price retreated to $0/1824 by the time of writing, the upside momentum remains strong and may result in XRP/USD move towards the critical resistance created by $0.1900.
ADA/USD beats the market with 2.3% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins.
ETH bulls get ready for a breakthrough
Ethereum (ETH) is gaining ground both against USD and BTC. The second-largest digital asset with the current market value of $25.7 billion is changing hands above $230.00 after a short-lived attempt to break above $234.00 during early Asian hours.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.