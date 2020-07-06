Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD massive 6% surge sets the tone for $260

  • BCH/USD is currently in a daily uptrend after blasting through $230.
  • BCH has climbed above the daily 12-EMA and the 26-EMA and it’s eying up $260 in the short-term.

For the most part, BCH/USD has been following the steps of the entire market, however, on July 6, a massive surge from $221 to $236 confirmed a daily uptrend. Bulls were able to hold a higher low at $215.82 on July 5 and are now comfortably trading above the 26-EMA at $230.91. 

Although both EMAs are far apart, they are looking for a bull cross sometime within the next week if the bullish momentum continues. There aren’t many resistance levels towards $260 aside from a high at $245.53 and $258.95. 

It’s important to zoom in to check if the breakout is healthy or not. So far, the move seems extremely healthy as it happened over the course of 20 hours and with increasing bull volume. Both EMAs have crossed bullishly like the MACD. The RSI is around overbought levels and could indicate that a short-term pullback is coming.

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 234.4775
Today Daily Change 12.2330
Today Daily Change % 5.50
Today daily open 222.2445
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 229.2433
Daily SMA50 237.4478
Daily SMA100 237.7505
Daily SMA200 269.8127
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 225.8865
Previous Daily Low 215.8202
Previous Weekly High 227.3836
Previous Weekly Low 213.3598
Previous Monthly High 269.2895
Previous Monthly Low 204.6275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 219.6655
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 222.0412
Daily Pivot Point S1 216.7476
Daily Pivot Point S2 211.2508
Daily Pivot Point S3 206.6814
Daily Pivot Point R1 226.8139
Daily Pivot Point R2 231.3833
Daily Pivot Point R3 236.8802

 

 

