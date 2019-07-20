Bitcoin Cash technical analysis: BCH/USD is currently trending in a downwards channel formation

- BCH/USD is currently trading around $308 in the early hours of Saturday.
- The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 39, right next to the oversold zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD went down from $315.15 to $307.50 this Friday as bears took control of the market following two straight bullish days. BCH/USD managed to have a bullish start to the day as the price has gone up to $308. The daily price is trending below the 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) and SMA 20 curves while it is above the SMA 200 curve. The relative strength index (RSI) indicator is trending around 39, right next to the oversold zone.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
The 4-hour BCH/USD market is trending below the green Ichimoku cloud. The market sentiment will soon turn bearish as per the Ichimoku cloud. The 4-hour price chart sees significant resistance at $315.75 and finds support at $301.85. The moving average convergence/divergence (MACD) indicator shows sustained bullish momentum.
BCH/USD hourly chart
The hourly price chart is trending in the upper half of the 20-day Bollinger band and below the SMA 200 curve. The narrowing of the Bollinger jaw indicates decreasing market volatility. The Elliot oscillator shows six straight bullish sessions of increasing intensity.
Key Levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|307.7915
|Today Daily Change
|-0.4232
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.14
|Today daily open
|308.2147
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|366.0228
|Daily SMA50
|400.8681
|Daily SMA100
|364.903
|Daily SMA200
|257.6861
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|316.1083
|Previous Daily Low
|295.5295
|Previous Weekly High
|345.941
|Previous Weekly Low
|255.06
|Previous Monthly High
|516.9074
|Previous Monthly Low
|362.9877
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|303.3906
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|308.2472
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|297.1267
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|286.0387
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|276.5479
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|317.7056
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|327.1964
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|338.2844
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
