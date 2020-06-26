John Isige John Isige
Bitcoin Cash Technical Analysis: BCH/USD back to the drawing board, seeks support at $230

  • Bitcoin Cash recovery from $226 support hits a wall at $234, delaying the run-up to $240.
  • BCH/USD consolidation to take longer as the RSI and MACD stabilize following the drop on Thursday.

Bitcoin Cash followed the general downtrend in the market on Wednesday and Thursday. Prior to this, bulls had purposed to pull BCH above $250. Unfortunately, the momentum hit a wall at $245. The reversal that followed dispersed the bulls, ousting all the buying pressure. This saw Bitcoin Cash slump back under $240 and $230 levels. A weekly low was also traded at $226, marking the end of the downtrend, at least for now.

BCH/USD is exchanging hands at $231 while seeking support above $230. The prevailing trend is leaning to the south, especially with the RSI starting to resume the negative gradient. However, short term trading will also be characterized by sideways action as long as support at $230 stays put.

Consequently, the MACD has stalled under the mean line (0.00). This shows that buying activity has reduced greatly. Perhaps most buyers are watching from the sidelines for Bitcoin Cash to confirm the uptrend before they jump in.

Traders can watch out for the MACD’s cross into the positive region, likely to encourage buyers to join the market in anticipation of $240 and $250 before June comes to an end. Other hurdles expected on the upside include the 50 SMA in the 1-hour range ($234) and the 200 SMA ($235.48).

BCH/USD 1-hour chart

BCH/USD price chart

More Bitcoin Cash levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 231.7398
Today Daily Change -0.5877
Today Daily Change % -0.25
Today daily open 232.3275
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 240.9552
Daily SMA50 241.5639
Daily SMA100 236.7488
Daily SMA200 268.858
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 234.8587
Previous Daily Low 226.1723
Previous Weekly High 242.9648
Previous Weekly Low 224.2956
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 229.4905
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 231.5405
Daily Pivot Point S1 227.3803
Daily Pivot Point S2 222.4331
Daily Pivot Point S3 218.6939
Daily Pivot Point R1 236.0667
Daily Pivot Point R2 239.8059
Daily Pivot Point R3 244.753

 

 

