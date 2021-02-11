- Bitcoin Cash price hints at a continuation of its uptrend following a small pullback.
- A spike in demand around the current levels could lead to a 20% upswing if the $510 resistance is breached.
- BCH’s network continuous expansion adds credence to the bullish outlook.
Bitcoin Cash price broke out of a consolidation pattern that has seen it rise over 15% in the past five days. Even though BCH tumbled during Tuesday’s trading session, its uptrend remains intact, targeting $610.
Bitcoin Cash price ready for higher highs
Bitcoin Cash price sliced through the hypotenuse of an ascending triangle on February 6. This type of technical formation is considered a continuation pattern that may lead to a 37% upswing.
While BCH hovers around $500, the ascending triangle forecasts it has more room to go up. If buying pressure continues mounting, BCH could rise by another 20% to hit a target of $610.
BCH/USD 4-hour
IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) chart shows that achieving this target will be anything but easy due to the presence of a strong resistance barrier ahead. A cluster of 66,000 addresses had purchased nearly 455,000 BCH around $510.
Only a 4-hour candlestick close above this hurdle will help Bitcoin Cash price rally higher.
Bitcoin Cash IOMAP chart
The 70% uptick in the number of new BCH addresses joining the network adds credence to Bitcoin Cash’s bullish outlook. More than 67,000 new addresses were created today, showing an increase in user adoption over time.
Bitcoin Cash Daily New Addresses chart
It is worth noting that Bitcoin Cash price sits on stable support as almost 60,000 addresses previously purchased 772,000 BCH at an average price of $500. As long as this support level holds, the odds will continue to favor the bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin aims for another leg up towards $0.1 as Elon Musk buys DOGE for his son
Dogecoin price has done it again, surging by 20% thanks to another tweet by Elon Musk endorsing the digital asset. Musk said that he bought some Dogecoin for ‘lil X’ so he can be a ‘toddler hodler’.
Ripple bulls require a ride through 0.5500 to mark dominance
XRP/USD picks up bids to 0.5070 as crypto traders prepare to close Wednesday’s books. The ripple pair rose to the highest since February 01 during the early hours of the day before stepping back from 0.5422.
Bitcoin pullback eyes former resistance-turned-support around $42,000
BTC/USD takes rounds to $45,000 during the early Thursday’s trading. In doing so, the cryptocurrency major keeps consolidation of gains from the record top, marked on Monday, while teasing short-term bears. Two-month-old support line adds to the downside filters.
Vechain price is inside a tightening range awaiting a potential 40% move
Vechain has been trading inside a robust uptrend since the beginning of 2021 and has established an ascending parallel channel on the 12-hour chart. The trend seems to favor the bulls which need to crack a key resistance level for a 40% breakout.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Elon Musk endorses Bitcoin while the ECB says investors may “lose all their money”
In the past 24 hours, a lot has happened in the cryptocurrency market. First, the WallStreetBets Reddit group announced an upcoming pump on DogeCoin which rallied by more than 1,000%. Shortly after, Elon Musk changed his Twitter bio to #Bitcoin and followed up with the next tweet.