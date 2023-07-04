Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: Three signs that hint BCH could undo 210% gains

- Bitcoin Cash price more than tripled between June 19 and 30.
- A drop in Open Interest combined with a decline in aggregated futures CVD hints at a full-blown correction for BCH.
- The Wave Trend indicator is on the verge of producing a bearish crossover in the overbought region.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will occur if BCH flips $329 and produces a higher high.
Bitcoin Cash price experienced a massive surge in buying pressure in the third week of June, which caused BCH holders’ gains to triple in less than 11 days. However, this ascent risks a steep correction that could undo most of the gains.
Also read: Bitcoin Cash futures traders lose most in two-years as prices spike to $320
Bitcoin Cash price ready to reverse the uptrend
Bitcoin Cash price rose sharply between June 19 and 30, setting up a local top at $329 and currently trading at around $283. This upswing triggered $25 million worth of shorts to be liquidated. Shorts, or short positions, are bets made against an asset, meaning that investors believe the asset’s price will decrease. The last time daily liquidation hit such a level was on May 4 2021, more than two years ago.
High liquidation and a drop-off in Open Interest (OI) hints that a trend reversal could be near.
Furthermore, Bitcoin Cash’s rally appeared to be driven by futures positions. The aggregated futures Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), represented in a white line in the chart below, shows an uptick during that period. However, CVD is also declining since the June 30 peak, in a sign that traders are closing their long positions.
Therefore, high liquidations, declining Open Interest and decreasing Cumulative Volume Delta are three key reasons explaining why a trend reversal could be around the corner for Bitcoin Cash price.
BCH/USDT 4-hour chart
Technicals also present a bearish case for Bitcoin Cash price
The daily chart for Bitcoin Cash price shows that the Wave Trend indicator is printing a potential bearish crossover in the overbought zone, a technical sign that adds to the bearish thesis.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has also produced a lower low at the same time as Bitcoin Cash price has produced a higher high. This contrast is termed bearish divergence and often leads to a decline in the asset’s price.
While these signals seem enough to push Bitcoin Cash price lower, investors can also observe the Awesome Oscillator (AO) indicator for secondary confirmation. A shift in AO’s histograms from green to red will signal that the bulls are losing control while bearish momentum is increasing. But a flip below the zero line on the daily chart will signal that the bears are in control of BCH.
BCH/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, the bearish thesis will be invalidated if Bitcoin Cash price produces a higher high above $329 with the support of RSI and Wave Trend indicator.. In such a case, BCH bulls could signal that more gains are on the horizon and propel Bitcoin Cash price to tag the $350 hurdle.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Could BTC make it to $35,000?
Bitcoin price seems to be coming out of its consolidation and heading higher very slowly. As BTC retests the $31,000 market, investors ponder if a retest of the $35,000 hurdle is likely. But, the lack of a proper catalyst will likely weigh in on the ascent.
Bittrex takes a stand against SEC as Coinbase enjoys institutional finance backing
Bittrex has followed on the heels of the Coinbase exchange to file a petition against the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Like the former, Bittrex wants the court to dismiss allegations by the financial regulator claiming that Bittrex violated multiple securities by failing to register as a registered securities exchange.
Shiba Inu price rises 10% as Shibarium ecosystem holders near 1.5 million
Shiba Inu (SHIB) price has sustained the bullish streak that began mid-June, rising above a crucial support level with an inclination toward a continued northbound move. The meme coin has shown significant resilience, overcoming selling pressure from 94 billion SHIB tokens sold in the Poly Network hack.
The Graph price shoots up 30% in 24 hours, but the AI-token rally might be short-lived
The Graph enjoyed the broader market bullish cues on Monday after Bitcoin scaled beyond the $31,000 mark. But in doing so, the AI token also opened up to the potential of a downfall for a reason that is dependent on its investors now.
Top 3 altcoins to buy for next alt season: PEPE, OP, BNB
With Bitcoin consolidating between $31,200 and $29,700, capital seems to be flowing to altcoins. As a result, some altcoins have shot up explosively. Bitcoin Cash (BCH), for example, has rallied 33%, Compound (COMP) has inflated by 48%, and Litecoin by 15%. But here are a few other altcoins that show promise of an incoming rally.