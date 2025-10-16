TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

  • Bitcoin Cash trades in red on Thursday after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline earlier this week.
  • On-chain and derivatives data point to further downside, with profit-taking activity increasing and funding rates turning negative.
  • The technical outlook suggests a potential drop toward the $450 level as momentum indicators flash bearish signals.
Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals
Manish ChhetriManish ChhetriFXStreet

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) trades in red below $520 at the time of writing on Thursday, after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline earlier this week. Rising profit-taking activity and bearish derivatives data indicate that selling pressure may persist in the short term. BCH could be poised for a deeper correction toward the $450 mark as funding rates are turning negative and momentum indicators point lower.

BCH’s on-chain and derivatives data lean bearish

Santiment's Network Realized Profit/Loss (NPL) metric indicates that Bitcoin Cash holders are booking some profits this week.

As shown in the chart below, the metric experienced multiple spikes on Wednesday and  Thursday. These spikes indicate that holders are, on average, selling their bags at a significant profit, thereby increasing the selling pressure.

BCH age consumed chart. Source: Santiment

BCH age consumed chart. Source: Santiment

On the derivatives side, Bitcoin Cash also supports a bearish outlook. CoinGlass’s OI-Weighted Funding Rate data shows that the number of traders betting that the BCH price will slide further is higher than those anticipating a price increase.

The metric has flipped to a negative rate and reads -0.0007% on Thursday. The negative ratio suggests that shorts are paying longs, indicating a bearish sentiment for BCH.

BCH funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

BCH funding rate chart. Source: Coinglass

Bitcoin Cash Price Forecast: BCH risks potential drop to $450

Bitcoin Cash price faced rejection from the previously broken ascending trendline (drawn by connecting multiple lows since mid-April) on Tuesday and declined nearly 5% by the next day. At the time of writing on Thursday, it trades down around $251.

If BCH continues its correction and closes below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $506.4, it could extend the decline toward the next support level at $450.2.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator at 39 on the daily chart suggests that bearish momentum is gaining traction. Additionally, the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) showed a bearish crossover last week, which remains in effect, further supporting the bearish view.

BCH/USDT daily chart 

However, if BCH recovers, it could extend the recovery toward the daily resistance level at $542.5.

Related news

Author

Manish Chhetri

Manish Chhetri is a crypto specialist with over four years of experience in the cryptocurrency industry.

More from Manish Chhetri
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana eyes region above $200 as crypto market attempts recovery

Solana rebounds, aiming for $200, following a brief intraday flash drop on Thursday. SOL rises alongside Bitcoin and Ethereum as sentiment in the broader crypto market shows signs of improvement.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP downside risks escalate as traders reduce exposure 

Bitcoin is declining for the third consecutive day, trading around $110,500 at the time of writing on Thursday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, remain suppressed as traders stay on the sidelines.

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash risks drop to $450 amid rising profit-taking, bearish market signals

Bitcoin Cash trades in red on Thursday after facing rejection from a previously broken trendline earlier this week. On-chain and derivatives data point to further downside, with profit-taking activity increasing and funding rates turning negative.

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin could retest $100,00 before resuming its upward trend

Bitcoin remains pressured as it hovers near $110,600 on Thursday, testing a key ascending trendline support. The rising geopolitical tensions and renewed US-China trade frictions are weighing on investor sentiment, keeping risk appetite subdued.

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin: Fresh all-time highs, more to come?

Bitcoin steadies around $121,300 at the time of writing on Friday, after setting a new record high of $126,199 four days ago. While BTC experiences a minor correction so far this week, profit-taking remains modest and overall selling pressure continues to stay low.