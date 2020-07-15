Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD trends in a downward channel formation as price drops below $230

  • BCH/USD is trending in a downward channel formation and has dropped below red Ichimoku cloud.
  • The MACD hints at an upcoming reversal of bullish momentum.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bears remained in charge for the third straight day as the price fell from $230.12 to $228. The price is trending in a downward channel formation and has fallen below the red Ichimoku cloud. The MACD line is looking to cross over the signal line. This hints at an upcoming reversal of bullish momentum.

Support and levels

BCH/USD has strong resistance at $230 (SMA 20), $237.45 and $243.60. On the downside, healthy support lies at $222.72 and $216.55.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 228.0933
Today Daily Change -2.0072
Today Daily Change % -0.87
Today daily open 230.1005
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 229.8518
Daily SMA50 237.6683
Daily SMA100 239.0669
Daily SMA200 272.0165
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 231.9882
Previous Daily Low 226.4975
Previous Weekly High 246.0454
Previous Weekly Low 215.8202
Previous Monthly High 269.2895
Previous Monthly Low 204.6275
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 228.5949
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 229.8908
Daily Pivot Point S1 227.0693
Daily Pivot Point S2 224.0381
Daily Pivot Point S3 221.5786
Daily Pivot Point R1 232.56
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.0194
Daily Pivot Point R3 238.0507

 

 

