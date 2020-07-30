Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD struggles to stop the sell-off, regains ground from intraday low

- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has retreated from the recovery high.
- The sell-off has stalled, but the coin is still vulnerable for losses.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) extended the decline on Thursday and lost over 2% both on a day-to-day basis and since the beginning of the day. BCH/USD hit the recent recovery high on approach to $300.00 and retreated to $281.50. However, the downside momentum stalled. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $284.00. The coin takes fifth place in the global cryptocurrency market rating with the current market value of $5.24 billion. An average daily trading volume is 1.8 billion
BCH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, BCH/USD has settled below 50-hour SMA at $286.00. This development worsened the short-term technical picture and pushed the rice to the lower line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band at $281.30. This downward-looking technical line limited the decline for the time being. The next support is created by 100-hour SMA at $271.00. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on 200-hour SMA at $254.00.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
On the upside, the initial resistance is created by the upper line of the daily BB at $285.00. It is followed by the above-mentioned 50-hour SMA and psychological $290.00. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on psychological $300.00.
Considering that the RSI on the daily chart, the bearish correction looks credible at this stage.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
