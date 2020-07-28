Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD rocketing to $300 after breaking out of tight range

- Bitcoin Cash finally breaks out of a tight trading range; the journey to $300 has just begun.
- BTC/USD is poised for more upward advancement as technical indicators align in support of the bulls.
Bitcoin Cash continues to build on the gains recorded over the weekend. The trading on Monday was mainly bullish but did not have enough force to penetrate the resistance of the tight narrow range discussed. However, the Asian session on Tuesday saw the bulls ascend to the helm, breaking past the resistance at $270 (narrow range limit).
BCH/USD is trading at $276 at the time of writing. The price is also above the 200-day SMA, which is a key milestone. All technical levels and indicators point towards continued bullish action. It is only a matter of minutes before the bulls take down the resistance at $280 and shift the focus to $300.
The RSI in the daily range is almost entering the overbought region. The MACD is moving further up within the positive region. The bullish divergence above it shows that bulls are indeed in control. For now, pushing the price past $280 is the bulls’ priority. Higher support, preferably above $280 would give the bulls an opportunity to focus on taking the fight to $300.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
