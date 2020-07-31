Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD recovery gains traction, $300 is still a distant dream

- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has resumed the recovery and moved above 50-hour SMA.
- The critical resistance of $300.00 remains unbroken.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH) has recovered from the recent low of $280.90 and tested the intraday high of $293.39 during early Asian hours. At the time of writing, the fifth-largest digital asset is changing hands at $289.00. The coin has lost 1% since the start of the day, though it is still 2% higher from this time on Thursday. Bitcoin Cash has a market value of $5.233 billion and an average daily trading volume of $1.18 billion.
BCH/USD: Technical picture
On the intraday charts, BCH/USD attempted a recovery above the local resistance created by 50-hour SMA at $288.80. If it is sustainably broken, the upside momentum may gain traction with the next target at $290, followed by the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band $296.00 THis barrier separates us from the ultimate resistance created by psychological $300.00. The coin attempted a break above this area on Thursday, but the upside momentum was not sustained.
On the downside, the local support comes at $281.00. This area reinforced by 100-hour SMA stopped the decline on Thursday, which means BCH/USD may need an additional impulse to push through. Once it is out of the way, the sell-off is likely to gain traction with the next focus on $280.00. The RSI on the intraday charts implies that the coin may spend some time in the current range.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
On the daily chart, BCH/USD retreated below the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band at $294, in line with the technical correction. The longer-term support is created by 200-daily SMA at $273.00. This technical level served as a strong resistance since the beginning of March until it was taken down on July 28. Now it has a potential to limit the decline.
BCH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
