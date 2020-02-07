Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD psychological $500 is in reaching distance

Ken Chigbo Ken Chigbo
  • Bitcoin Cash price is trading in the red, with losses of 1.75% in the second half of the session.
  • BCH/USD is heading for a breakdown of $450, where critical near-term resistance is eyed. 
  • A challenge of where the price peaked in June-July will be pivotal for Bitcoin Cash. 

 

BCH/USD weekly chart

The price has been pushing aggressively higher for the last seven weeks, with the bulls aiming for a move back into $500. 

BCH/USD daily chart

A breakdown of the daily resistance eyed at $450, should open up the doors for a return into $500. 

 

Spot rate:                 437.65

Relative change:     -1.75%

High:                         441.73

Low:                          417.67

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 438.6498
Today Daily Change -6.1566
Today Daily Change % -1.38
Today daily open 444.8064
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 365.4539
Daily SMA50 286.6961
Daily SMA100 263.2545
Daily SMA200 272.8669
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 448.0811
Previous Daily Low 417.6734
Previous Weekly High 397.8693
Previous Weekly Low 307.1881
Previous Monthly High 404.3638
Previous Monthly Low 191.7762
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 436.4653
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 429.2891
Daily Pivot Point S1 425.6261
Daily Pivot Point S2 406.4459
Daily Pivot Point S3 395.2184
Daily Pivot Point R1 456.0339
Daily Pivot Point R2 467.2613
Daily Pivot Point R3 486.4416

 

 

