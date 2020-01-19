Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD nurtures momentum above $340, all eyes focus on $400

Bitcoin Cash bounces off the trendline support for the second time in one week.

Sideways trading is likely based on the ranging RSI.

The bulls are back in action on Sunday after wallowing in selling pressure on Saturday. The majority of the major cryptos are in the green posting gains between 1% and 10% on the day. Bitcoin Cash is dancing 4% higher on the day following a bullish correction from $339.38 (opening value). The fourth-largest cryptocurrency grew exponentially towards $400 but formed a high around $365 before adjusting to $351 (market value).

Last week, Bitcoin Cash was flipped from the fourth spot on the market by its controversial Bitcoin SV. The latter surged massively to highs around $458 while Bitcoin Cash only managed to hit highs around $403. BSV market cap also corrected higher surpassing that of BCH. However, Bitcoin Cash has since reclaimed its position amid an ongoing Bitcoin SV sell-off.

Read more: Bitcoin SV plunges 42% from 2020 highs: Lawyer reveals Craig Wright has no private keys

At the time of writing, BCH is struggling to hold above $350 and push past the next resistance at $360. The bulls would like nothing more than to see the price back above $400. However, the sideways trending RSI suggests that rapid movements either side are unlikely in the short term. Therefore, I am more inclined to believe that BCH would hold above $350 while the upside capped at $360 in the near term until a proper technical picture develops.

BCH/USD 4-hour chart