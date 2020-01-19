Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD nurtures momentum above $340, all eyes focus on $400

- Bitcoin Cash bounces off the trendline support for the second time in one week.
- Sideways trading is likely based on the ranging RSI.
The bulls are back in action on Sunday after wallowing in selling pressure on Saturday. The majority of the major cryptos are in the green posting gains between 1% and 10% on the day. Bitcoin Cash is dancing 4% higher on the day following a bullish correction from $339.38 (opening value). The fourth-largest cryptocurrency grew exponentially towards $400 but formed a high around $365 before adjusting to $351 (market value).
Last week, Bitcoin Cash was flipped from the fourth spot on the market by its controversial Bitcoin SV. The latter surged massively to highs around $458 while Bitcoin Cash only managed to hit highs around $403. BSV market cap also corrected higher surpassing that of BCH. However, Bitcoin Cash has since reclaimed its position amid an ongoing Bitcoin SV sell-off.
Read more: Bitcoin SV plunges 42% from 2020 highs: Lawyer reveals Craig Wright has no private keys
At the time of writing, BCH is struggling to hold above $350 and push past the next resistance at $360. The bulls would like nothing more than to see the price back above $400. However, the sideways trending RSI suggests that rapid movements either side are unlikely in the short term. Therefore, I am more inclined to believe that BCH would hold above $350 while the upside capped at $360 in the near term until a proper technical picture develops.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
