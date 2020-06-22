- BCH/USD bulls took charge after four straight bearish sessions.
- The price currently has found resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud.
- William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD bulls have taken charge of the market as the price jumped from $230 to $242.30. The price is currently on the verge of entering the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50, following bullish price action. Finally, the MACD has gone down from -1.82 to -1.08, indicating decreasing bearish market momentum.
Support and Resistance
BCH/USD faces immediate resistance at the SMA 50 curve. Apart from that, BCH/USD faces resistance at SMA 50, SMA 20, $246.65 and $253.40. On the downside, good support lies at $240.40 and $235.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|242.3215
|Today Daily Change
|12.2781
|Today Daily Change %
|5.34
|Today daily open
|230.0434
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|244.4415
|Daily SMA50
|242.3735
|Daily SMA100
|234.2689
|Daily SMA200
|268.3439
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|233.8966
|Previous Daily Low
|229.6263
|Previous Weekly High
|242.9648
|Previous Weekly Low
|224.2956
|Previous Monthly High
|277.2914
|Previous Monthly Low
|217.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|231.2575
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|232.2653
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|228.4809
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|226.9184
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|224.2106
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|232.7513
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|235.4591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|237.0216
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
