BCH/USD bulls took charge after four straight bearish sessions.

The price currently has found resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud.

William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls have taken charge of the market as the price jumped from $230 to $242.30. The price is currently on the verge of entering the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50, following bullish price action. Finally, the MACD has gone down from -1.82 to -1.08, indicating decreasing bearish market momentum.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD faces immediate resistance at the SMA 50 curve. Apart from that, BCH/USD faces resistance at SMA 50, SMA 20, $246.65 and $253.40. On the downside, good support lies at $240.40 and $235.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 242.3215 Today Daily Change 12.2781 Today Daily Change % 5.34 Today daily open 230.0434 Trends Daily SMA20 244.4415 Daily SMA50 242.3735 Daily SMA100 234.2689 Daily SMA200 268.3439 Levels Previous Daily High 233.8966 Previous Daily Low 229.6263 Previous Weekly High 242.9648 Previous Weekly Low 224.2956 Previous Monthly High 277.2914 Previous Monthly Low 217.6786 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 231.2575 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 232.2653 Daily Pivot Point S1 228.4809 Daily Pivot Point S2 226.9184 Daily Pivot Point S3 224.2106 Daily Pivot Point R1 232.7513 Daily Pivot Point R2 235.4591 Daily Pivot Point R3 237.0216



