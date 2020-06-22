  • BCH/USD bulls took charge after four straight bearish sessions.
  • The price currently has found resistance at the green Ichimoku cloud.
  • William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bulls have taken charge of the market as the price jumped from $230 to $242.30. The price is currently on the verge of entering the green Ichimoku cloud. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone to -50, following bullish price action. Finally, the MACD has gone down from -1.82 to -1.08, indicating decreasing bearish market momentum.

Support and Resistance

BCH/USD faces immediate resistance at the SMA 50 curve. Apart from that, BCH/USD faces resistance at SMA 50, SMA 20, $246.65 and $253.40. On the downside, good support lies at $240.40 and $235.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 242.3215
Today Daily Change 12.2781
Today Daily Change % 5.34
Today daily open 230.0434
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 244.4415
Daily SMA50 242.3735
Daily SMA100 234.2689
Daily SMA200 268.3439
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 233.8966
Previous Daily Low 229.6263
Previous Weekly High 242.9648
Previous Weekly Low 224.2956
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 231.2575
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 232.2653
Daily Pivot Point S1 228.4809
Daily Pivot Point S2 226.9184
Daily Pivot Point S3 224.2106
Daily Pivot Point R1 232.7513
Daily Pivot Point R2 235.4591
Daily Pivot Point R3 237.0216

 


 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

BTC/USD breaks above $9,700 in a bullish surge

BTC/USD bulls have remained dominant for six straight sessions to shoot the price of BTC/USD up from $9,286.54 to $9,700, so far this Monday. The SMA 20 is looking to crossover the SMA 50 to chart the bullish cross pattern. 

LTC/USD spikes above falling triangle pattern, hello $50

Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market. 

ETH/USD eying up $250 and ready for another bull run after holding key trendline support level

Ethereum was losing a lot of strength in the past week but managed to stay above a long-term trendline formed on May 11. The current bounce is significant and inches away from the last daily high at $237.21. 

Cryptocurrency scam PlusToken moved $67 million in EOS to anonymous address

According to the EOSX block browser, the recipient's account with the name jnhgvbkkfdjf was created a few minutes before the transaction. At the moment the funds are still there, and there are no other operations associated with this address.  

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead

Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.

