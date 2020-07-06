Bitcoin Cash (BCH) price increased by over 2% in a matter of minutes amid a strong bullish rally across the cryptocurrency market. At the time of writing, BCH/USD is changing hands at $228.40, off the intraday high of $229.34. The coin takes 6th place in the global cryptocurrency rating and has the market capitalization of $4.19 billion. It is one ow the best-performing coins on Monday as the upside momentum gains traction.
BCH/USD: The technical picture
On the intraday chart, BCH/USD broke above a strong local resistance level created by a combination of 1-hour SMAs at $222.00. The move created a strong momentum and pushed the price above the upper line of the 1-hour Bollinger Band (BB) and 4-hour SMA100 at $227.68. If the bullish trend gains traction, the price may retest $230.00 for the first time since June 27.
BCH/USD 1-hour chart
Considering the upward-looking RSI in the intraday charts, the price may continue moving towards the above-said barrier. However, on the downside correction starts, BCH/USD may retreat to $227.00 and $226.50 (the upper line of the 4-hour Bollinger Band). The ultimate support is created by a combination of 1-hour and 4-hour SMAs on approach to $222.00.
BCH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin starts the week on a bullish note, gains ground above $9,200
BTC/USD jumped above $9,200 during early Asian hours on Monday. At the time of writing, the first digital coin is changing hands at $9,200, having gained 1.00% on a day-to-day basis and 1.36% since the start of the day.
BCH/USD bounces off 10-day SMA to regain 223.00
BCH/USD refrains from extending Sunday’s losses below 220.00. MACD, RSI suggest gradual recoveries toward the monthly resistance line. Seller will attack Friday’s low during fresh downside ahead of aiming June month’s bottom.
ADA/USD beats the market with 2.3% gains
Cardano (ADA) is the 8th largest digital asset with the current market value of $2.57 billion and an average daily trading volume of $256 million. The coin has gained over 2.3% in the recent 24 hours, which is the best result out of top-10 coins.
Top 3 Price Prediction BTC, ETH, XRP: Crypto bears return starting out a fresh week
Bears are back amid a fresh selling wave across the crypto board. Bitcoin eyes Thursday’s low amid lack of healthy supports. Ethereum breaches key support, paving way for extra declines. Ripple is ranging in a tight band around 0.1770 so far this Sunday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC volatility drops to a year low, get ready for a spiral drive
The week was tough for the cryptocurrency markets confined to tight ranges. Bitcoin has lost 1% of its value during the recent seven days with the trading range limited by $9,298 on the upside and $8,933 on the downside.