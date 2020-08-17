BCH/USD has gone up by 15% over the last six days.

The RSI has crept back inside the overbought zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, having gone up by 15% over the last six days. This Monday, the price has flown up from $308.48 to $324.30. There are three healthy support levels at $310.45, $299 (SMA 20) and $296.76.

The relative strength index (RSI) has crept back inside the overbought zone, showing that the price is currently a little overvalued. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

Key levels