- BCH/USD has gone up by 15% over the last six days.
- The RSI has crept back inside the overbought zone.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, having gone up by 15% over the last six days. This Monday, the price has flown up from $308.48 to $324.30. There are three healthy support levels at $310.45, $299 (SMA 20) and $296.76.
The relative strength index (RSI) has crept back inside the overbought zone, showing that the price is currently a little overvalued. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|324.2938
|Today Daily Change
|15.8615
|Today Daily Change %
|5.14
|Today daily open
|308.4323
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|297.0072
|Daily SMA50
|258.4004
|Daily SMA100
|249.3215
|Daily SMA200
|270.6609
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|313.9583
|Previous Daily Low
|294.2347
|Previous Weekly High
|309.8178
|Previous Weekly Low
|269.5241
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|306.4239
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|301.7691
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|297.1253
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|285.8182
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|277.4017
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|316.8488
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|325.2654
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|336.5724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 coins Prediction: BTC and XRP lack strong resistance
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels on the upside, giving the bulls full license to push the price up to the $13,000-level. On the downside, we have two healthy support levels at $12,255 and $11,550. The $12,255-level has the one-month and ...
Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays directionless near $0.30
After rising to its highest level since February at $0.3262 earlier in the month, Ripple (XRP/USD) staged a correction and seems to have found support near $0.27. Following that drop, Ripple has gone into a ...
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC/USD bulls face resistance at $7.58
ETC/USD bulls took charge of the market and pushed it up from $7.26 to $7.445. The daily confluence detector shows one strong resistance level at $7.58. This level has the Previous Month high.
Cardano Market Update: Bulls stay in control as staked ADA count crosses ten billion
With over ten billion ADA being staked and more than 920 active staking pools, Cardano appears to have reached a new milestone. After the recent Shelley upgrade, users have been able to stake their ADA ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.