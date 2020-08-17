  • BCH/USD has gone up by 15% over the last six days.
  • The RSI has crept back inside the overbought zone.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD is trending in an upwards channel formation, having gone up by 15% over the last six days. This Monday, the price has flown up from $308.48 to $324.30. There are three healthy support levels at $310.45, $299 (SMA 20) and $296.76. 

The relative strength index (RSI) has crept back inside the overbought zone, showing that the price is currently a little overvalued. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 324.2938
Today Daily Change 15.8615
Today Daily Change % 5.14
Today daily open 308.4323
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 297.0072
Daily SMA50 258.4004
Daily SMA100 249.3215
Daily SMA200 270.6609
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 313.9583
Previous Daily Low 294.2347
Previous Weekly High 309.8178
Previous Weekly Low 269.5241
Previous Monthly High 306.6192
Previous Monthly Low 215.8202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 306.4239
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 301.7691
Daily Pivot Point S1 297.1253
Daily Pivot Point S2 285.8182
Daily Pivot Point S3 277.4017
Daily Pivot Point R1 316.8488
Daily Pivot Point R2 325.2654
Daily Pivot Point R3 336.5724

 

 

