BCH/USD has dropped below the SMA 20 curve.

The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD bears took charge of the market this Tuesday as the price fell below the $300-level. The price dropped from $302 to $276, falling below the triangle formation and the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) curve. The MACD shows that the market momentum has reversed from bullish to bearish. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has dipped from 62 to 51.

BCH/USD shows strong resistance levels at $309.78, $289.85 and $284.70 (SMA 20). On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $271.44 (SMA 200), $258.53, $252 (SMA 50) and $242.60.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 275.8916 Today Daily Change -26.6810 Today Daily Change % -8.82 Today daily open 302.5726 Trends Daily SMA20 282.7608 Daily SMA50 250.9327 Daily SMA100 246.6531 Daily SMA200 272.033 Levels Previous Daily High 309.8178 Previous Daily Low 285.9471 Previous Weekly High 338.2532 Previous Weekly Low 244.1306 Previous Monthly High 306.6192 Previous Monthly Low 215.8202 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 300.6992 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 295.0657 Daily Pivot Point S1 289.0739 Daily Pivot Point S2 275.5751 Daily Pivot Point S3 265.2032 Daily Pivot Point R1 312.9446 Daily Pivot Point R2 323.3166 Daily Pivot Point R3 336.8153



