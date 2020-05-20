Rajarshi Mitra Rajarshi Mitra
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wrest back control and price consolidates below $250

  • BCH/USD bounces up after finding support at the SMA 20 curve.
  • The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

BCH/USD daily chart

Following a bearish Tuesday, BCH/USD bulls took back control as the price went up slightly from $246.90 to $247.50. The price bounced back after finding support at the SMA 20 curve. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the green following a red session. 

The price has strong resistance levels on the upside at $258.40, $267.55 and SMA 200. On the downside, apart from the SMA 20, there are healthy support levels at SMA 50, $233.50 and $217.

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 246.5893
Today Daily Change -0.3039
Today Daily Change % -0.12
Today daily open 246.8932
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 246.1671
Daily SMA50 240.0889
Daily SMA100 274.1826
Daily SMA200 270.277
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 250.6751
Previous Daily Low 242.4489
Previous Weekly High 265.4907
Previous Weekly Low 217.6786
Previous Monthly High 280.3806
Previous Monthly Low 206.3545
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 245.5913
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 247.5327
Daily Pivot Point S1 242.6697
Daily Pivot Point S2 238.4462
Daily Pivot Point S3 234.4435
Daily Pivot Point R1 250.8959
Daily Pivot Point R2 254.8986
Daily Pivot Point R3 259.1221

 


 

