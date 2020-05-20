Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bulls wrest back control and price consolidates below $250

BCH/USD bounces up after finding support at the SMA 20 curve.

The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish.

BCH/USD daily chart

Following a bearish Tuesday, BCH/USD bulls took back control as the price went up slightly from $246.90 to $247.50. The price bounced back after finding support at the SMA 20 curve. The MACD shows that market momentum has reversed from bearish to bullish. The Elliott Oscillator is back in the green following a red session.

The price has strong resistance levels on the upside at $258.40, $267.55 and SMA 200. On the downside, apart from the SMA 20, there are healthy support levels at SMA 50, $233.50 and $217.

Key levels

BCH/USD Overview Today last price 246.5893 Today Daily Change -0.3039 Today Daily Change % -0.12 Today daily open 246.8932 Trends Daily SMA20 246.1671 Daily SMA50 240.0889 Daily SMA100 274.1826 Daily SMA200 270.277 Levels Previous Daily High 250.6751 Previous Daily Low 242.4489 Previous Weekly High 265.4907 Previous Weekly Low 217.6786 Previous Monthly High 280.3806 Previous Monthly Low 206.3545 Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 245.5913 Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 247.5327 Daily Pivot Point S1 242.6697 Daily Pivot Point S2 238.4462 Daily Pivot Point S3 234.4435 Daily Pivot Point R1 250.8959 Daily Pivot Point R2 254.8986 Daily Pivot Point R3 259.1221



