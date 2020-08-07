Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears drop price below channel formation

- BCH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at $309.
- The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 200 to chart bullish cross pattern.
BCH/USD daily chart
BCH/USD faced bearish correction after two straight bullish days. BCH/USD dropped from $309 to $305.20 this Friday. In the process, it fell below the upward channel formation. The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 200 to chart bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows decreasing, yet sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending around 64.25, next to the overbought zone.
BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $309 and $319.45. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $297, $283.50 and $272.20 (SMA 20 and SMA 200).
Key levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|305.2017
|Today Daily Change
|-3.8734
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.25
|Today daily open
|309.0751
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|267.5458
|Daily SMA50
|245.3683
|Daily SMA100
|244.7907
|Daily SMA200
|272.8491
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|319.7576
|Previous Daily Low
|287.5641
|Previous Weekly High
|306.6192
|Previous Weekly Low
|244.4436
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|307.4597
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|299.862
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|291.1736
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|273.2721
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|258.9802
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|323.3671
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|337.6591
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|355.5606
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
