Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH/USD bears drop price below channel formation

Cryptos |
  • BCH/USD drops down after encountering resistance at $309.
  • The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 200 to chart bullish cross pattern.

BCH/USD daily chart

BCH/USD faced bearish correction after two straight bullish days. BCH/USD dropped from $309 to $305.20 this Friday. In the process, it fell below the upward channel formation. The SMA 20 is looking to cross over the SMA 200 to chart bullish cross pattern. The MACD shows decreasing, yet sustained bullish momentum, while the RSI is trending around 64.25, next to the overbought zone.

BCH/USD has strong resistance levels at $309 and $319.45. On the downside, we have healthy support levels at $297, $283.50 and $272.20 (SMA 20 and SMA 200).

Key levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 305.2017
Today Daily Change -3.8734
Today Daily Change % -1.25
Today daily open 309.0751
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 267.5458
Daily SMA50 245.3683
Daily SMA100 244.7907
Daily SMA200 272.8491
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 319.7576
Previous Daily Low 287.5641
Previous Weekly High 306.6192
Previous Weekly Low 244.4436
Previous Monthly High 306.6192
Previous Monthly Low 215.8202
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 307.4597
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 299.862
Daily Pivot Point S1 291.1736
Daily Pivot Point S2 273.2721
Daily Pivot Point S3 258.9802
Daily Pivot Point R1 323.3671
Daily Pivot Point R2 337.6591
Daily Pivot Point R3 355.5606

 

 

