Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH sits on top of strong support barrier

- The MACD in the daily chart for BCH shows sustained bullish momentum.
- The 3-day BCH chart has flashed a sell signal in the TD sequential with a green nine candlestick.
Bitcoin Cash rose from $240 and rose to $276 between October 21 and October 24. After that, the price dropped to ~$260, found support at the 100-day SMA and has gone up to $266.50, as of writing. Currently, BCH has two resistance walls upfront at $268 and $276. The MACD shows sustained bullish momentum.
BCH/USD daily chart
The daily confluence detector helps us visualize strong resistance and support levels. As per the tool, $268 and $276 has moderate resistance. If the buyers somehow manage to break past these barriers, they should reach $300.
BCH daily confluence detector
Another positive sign is the fact that the whales have been busy strengthening their positions. The number of addresses holding 10,000 - 100,000 tokens has gone up from 164 to 170 between October 25 and October 27. This is an extremely positive sign for the overall ecosystem.
BCH holders distribution
The Flipside: Can the bears take over?
While the overall outlook looks good for the bulls, there may be a short-term bearish correction around the corner. The 3-day chart for the Bitcoin fork has flashed the TD sequential indicator's sell signal via the green nine candlestick. This could see a price downturn to the 50-bar SMA ($250).
BCH/USD 3-day chart
Key price levels to watch
For the buyers, the $276 resistance line is crucial. Breaking past this level should give them a free path to $300.
The sellers will look to capitalize on the sell signal in the 3-day chart and drop the price to the 50-bar SMA ($250).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
