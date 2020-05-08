  • Bitcoin Cash is the outperformer in the crypto market on Friday rising 4.23%.
  • The 55 EMA was used as a support level and the price has now broken a key trendline.

Bitcoin Cash 1-hour chart

Bitcoin Cash is one of the outperformers today as the whole cryptosphere received a bid. The price has managed to break and hold above the black trendline on the chart and now the potential resistance zone is at 267.85.

There have also been some confirmatory signals that the rally is valid. The main one is the fact that the volume is pushing higher inline with the trend. Another is the fact that the psychological zone at 250.00 was rejected and the price found support. 

Now there is a higher low higher high wave pattern and the relative strength indicator is not showing any signs that the momentum is falling. Beyond the red resistance line the green would be the next target at 275.95.

Bitcoin Cash Bid

Additional levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 262.9416
Today Daily Change 10.4336
Today Daily Change % 4.13
Today daily open 252.508
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 242.599
Daily SMA50 233.3231
Daily SMA100 293.186
Daily SMA200 270.7236
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 256.7886
Previous Daily Low 236.8739
Previous Weekly High 275.7885
Previous Weekly Low 234.3487
Previous Monthly High 280.3806
Previous Monthly Low 206.3545
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 249.1812
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 244.4813
Daily Pivot Point S1 240.6584
Daily Pivot Point S2 228.8088
Daily Pivot Point S3 220.7437
Daily Pivot Point R1 260.5731
Daily Pivot Point R2 268.6382
Daily Pivot Point R3 280.4878

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out

Bitcoin leads the dominance war – Ripple knocked out

The campaign chronicle reveals a winner, Bitcoin, and a clear loser, Ripple. Ethereum entrenched itself at the last minute over the 200-period simple average and will have its chance to launch a reconquest campaign against King Bitcoin.

More Bitcoin News

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD stays in the range, fails to follow Bitcoin's recovery

XRP/USD has retreated from Thursday’s high of $0.2223 to trade at $0.2152 by press time. The coin has stayed mostly unchanged since this time on Thursday and lost about 1.5% since the beginning of Friday.

More Ripple News

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD falling within a descending channel

Litecoin price action continues to follow the confines of a descending channel after the recovery in the last week of April stalled under $50. The channel support remains instrumental in slowing down the selling pressure.

More Litecoin News

Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund

Bitcoin Cash reclaims $250 as a BCH-based DeFi startup raises $1 million in seed fund

Bitcoin Cash price advanced higher above $250 as BTC/USD surged above $10,000. The price action extended above towards $260 but hit a wall at $258 (intraday high).

More Bitcoin Cash News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls eager to take the price back above $10,000 as halving looms large

Bitcoin bulls have done a good job this week, however, the major aim of $10,000 remains unconquered so far. Will we see a new high of 2020 before the halving? The market sentiments say yes, the technical picture is not so straightforward.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location