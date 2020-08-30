Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout on 1H, more gains likely?

- BCH/USD off the highs, but bullish bias intact.
- No. 6 coin sees a symmetrical triangle breakout on hourly chart.
- 200-HMA is likely to be tested in the near-term.
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) caught a fresh bid-wave in early trades this Sunday and rose as high as $273.02 before reversing towards $270 levels, where it now wavers.
Despite the minor pullback from daily highs, the spot trades nearly 1% higher on a daily basis, enjoying a market capitalization of $5.08 billion.
The bulls are gathering pace for the next push higher, especially in the wake of a symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the hourly chart after the coin closed the hour above falling trendline (pattern) resistance, then located at $271.30.
The buyers now aim for the pattern target at $290. Ahead of that level, the 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $277 will be the level to beat for the BCH bulls.
Alternatively, a cluster of critical support at $270 should cushion the downside. That level is the confluence of the pattern resistance now turned support, 21 and 100-HMAs.
A break below which the next support at $269 will be put to test. Friday’s low of $266.10 will be next on the sellers’ radar.
BCH/USD: Hourly chart
BCH/USD: Additional levels to consider
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|270.7571
|Today Daily Change
|2.3722
|Today Daily Change %
|0.88
|Today daily open
|268.3765
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|288.8715
|Daily SMA50
|272.9266
|Daily SMA100
|255.1544
|Daily SMA200
|262.4887
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|272.9035
|Previous Daily Low
|266.1049
|Previous Weekly High
|294.8808
|Previous Weekly Low
|258.4607
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|268.702
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|270.3064
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|265.3531
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|262.3297
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|258.5546
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|272.1517
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|275.9268
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|278.9502
