Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: Symmetrical triangle breakout on 1H, more gains likely?

BCH/USD off the highs, but bullish bias intact.

No. 6 coin sees a symmetrical triangle breakout on hourly chart.

200-HMA is likely to be tested in the near-term.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) caught a fresh bid-wave in early trades this Sunday and rose as high as $273.02 before reversing towards $270 levels, where it now wavers.

Despite the minor pullback from daily highs, the spot trades nearly 1% higher on a daily basis, enjoying a market capitalization of $5.08 billion.

The bulls are gathering pace for the next push higher, especially in the wake of a symmetrical triangle breakout confirmed on the hourly chart after the coin closed the hour above falling trendline (pattern) resistance, then located at $271.30.

The buyers now aim for the pattern target at $290. Ahead of that level, the 200-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) at $277 will be the level to beat for the BCH bulls.

Alternatively, a cluster of critical support at $270 should cushion the downside. That level is the confluence of the pattern resistance now turned support, 21 and 100-HMAs.

A break below which the next support at $269 will be put to test. Friday’s low of $266.10 will be next on the sellers’ radar.

BCH/USD: Hourly chart

BCH/USD: Additional levels to consider