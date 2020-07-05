Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: Downside appears compelling amid bearish technical set up

- BCH/USD is back to the red zone, in a familiar range on Sunday.
- No. 5 coin looks vulnerable amid bearish technical setup.
- Hourly RSI pierced 50.00 from above, more losses likely?
Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is seeing aggressive selling over the last hour, after having witnessed a volatile session late Saturday. Holiday-thinned trading conditions across the crypto board triggered a $7 rally in the coin in a matter of 15 minutes. The price hit fresh weekly highs at $229.31, in an unusual spike. Saturday. The bulls failed to sustain at higher levels, as the bears appear to fight back control in Sunday’s trading so far. The digital asset has returned to the familiar range around $222, down over 1.30% on a daily basis while on track to book 2.20% weekly gain. The market capitalization for BCH/USD stands at $4.12 billion.
BCH/USD: Hourly chart
The coin is teasing an ascending triangle on the hourly chart this Sunday, with the pattern target of $213 in sight should the price close the hour below rising trendline support of $221.78.
On its way to the said target, BCH/USD bulls could find support near Thursday low of $217.46. The pair remains vulnerable as the hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) has pierced the 50 midline from above to now trade in the bearish territory at 42.40.
Also, the fifth most favorite coin has slipped below all the major hourly Simple Moving Averages (HMA).
The minor recoveries should meet fresh supply at $222.80, where a cluster of support-turned-resistance of the 200, 100 and 50-HMAs are stacked up. A breakthrough the latter, the price could confront the 21-HMA barrier at $223.70 on its way to retest the 227 level.
BCH/USD: Additional levels to consider
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|221.9090
|Today Daily Change
|-3.4581
|Today Daily Change %
|-1.53
|Today daily open
|225.3579
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|229.9215
|Daily SMA50
|237.7349
|Daily SMA100
|237.8158
|Daily SMA200
|269.5838
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|229.3149
|Previous Daily Low
|220.3154
|Previous Weekly High
|227.3836
|Previous Weekly Low
|213.3598
|Previous Monthly High
|269.2895
|Previous Monthly Low
|204.6275
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|225.8771
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|223.7532
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|220.6772
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|215.9966
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|211.6777
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|229.6767
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|233.9956
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|238.6763
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
