Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: Downside appears compelling amid bearish crossover

- BCH/USD consolidates the sharp sell-off to $277.
- No. 5 coin remains exposed to downside risks in the near-term.
- Hourly RSI inches lower below the midline, with bearish HMAs crossover.
After a volatile session witnessed on Friday, Bitcoin Cash (BCH/USD) is consolidating in a $10 narrow range, as the bears gear up for the next push lower. The No. 5 coin rallied as high as $326 on Friday before seeing a sharp sell-off to $277, although managed to settle above the $300 level. The digital asset has stalled its recovery momentum in a quiet Saturday trading so far, keeping its range around $303. Despite the pullback, the spot sheds over 5.50% over the last 24 hours, enjoying a market capitalization of $5.60 billion.
BCH/USD: Hourly chart
As observed in the hourly, the coin continues to range in a broadening pattern since last Sunday, with the downside bias more compelling after the price faced rejection on several occasions at the upper trendline boundary of the pattern.
More so, the 21-hourly Simple Moving Average (HMA) has pierced the 50-HMA from above, suggesting that the bears are likely to retain control in the near-term.
Therefore, a break below the powerful support at $299 is critical for further declines. That level is the confluence of the horizontal 100 and 200-HMAs.
Entry for the sellers below the latter will open floors towards lower trendline boundary at $277, which is coincides with Friday’s low. The hourly Relative Strength Index (RSI) points south below the midline, suggesting more weakness ahead.
BCH/USD: Additional levels to consider
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|302.6188
|Today Daily Change
|0.1096
|Today Daily Change %
|0.04
|Today daily open
|302.4992
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|271.4474
|Daily SMA50
|246.6976
|Daily SMA100
|245.238
|Daily SMA200
|272.6663
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|326.5666
|Previous Daily Low
|277.9748
|Previous Weekly High
|338.2532
|Previous Weekly Low
|244.1306
|Previous Monthly High
|306.6192
|Previous Monthly Low
|215.8202
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|296.5369
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|308.0045
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|278.1271
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|253.7551
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|229.5353
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|326.7189
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|350.9386
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|375.3107
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD: Sellers continue to lurk above $11,800, $12K still on cards?
Bitcoin consolidates the rebound on Sunday before the next leg higher. A test of $12K mark remains inevitable amid a potential symmetrical triangle. Upside remains more compelling, in light of a bunch of healthy support levels.
LINK/USD consolidates the 52% surge to record highs of $13.66
Massive short-squeeze sent ChainLink skyrocketing on Saturday. The explosion higher lifted LINK/USD to the sixth most dominant crypto asset. Bulls take a breather after the extensive rally, what’ next?
VET/USD: Bullish bias intact while above 21-DMA
The bullish tone around VeChain (VET/USD) remains intact on Saturday, despite a temporary pullback seen a day before. The path of least resistance appears to the upside, especially after it charted a descending triangle breakout on the daily sticks last Tuesday.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ethereum outperforms amid broad-based buying spree
Buying-wave sweeps across the crypto board on Saturday. Ethereum leads the advance among the top 3 favorite crypto coins. Will the bulls extend control into Sunday after Friday’s decline?
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC hit the pause button before a decisive breakthrough
Bitcoin lived through a wild roller-coaster move during the previous weekend. The coin hit the new 2020 high above $12,000 and crashed to $10,500 in a matter of hours.