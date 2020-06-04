Lorenzo Stroe Lorenzo Stroe
FXStreet

Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: BCH/USD briefly slides below $250 after a rejection at $260

Cryptos |
  • BCH is trading above $250 after a significant dip was bought by the bulls today.
  • BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle that seems to be favoring the bulls.

 

BCH/USD is trading at $255 at the time of writing and continues with its daily uptrend. The digital asset suffered a significant rejection after touching $260.82 and dropped to $247.54 in the next three hours. Bulls managed to buy the dip but were rejected again at $259. 

Neither of these rejections had significant continuations, but it seems the bulls have encountered a fierce resistance area between $259 and $261. 

BCH/USD daily chart

BCHUSD

Bitcoin Cash is trading inside a daily symmetrical triangle that is currently in favor of the buyers. The resistance level to break is set at $269.28 and $270 psychological level. If the bulls can manage to crack both resistances, BCH could spike up to $277.29, a daily high formed on May 9.

Support can be found at $242.33, the low of June 2, and the current daily 26-EMA. The daily 12-EMA should also be considered support. The symmetrical triangle would only break bearish if BCH slides below $220.36, far away from its current price.

BCH/USD technical levels

BCH/USD

Overview
Today last price 254.8043
Today Daily Change 1.7518
Today Daily Change % 0.69
Today daily open 253.0525
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 239.1913
Daily SMA50 240.3913
Daily SMA100 245.9111
Daily SMA200 266.6867
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 253.5891
Previous Daily Low 246.2842
Previous Weekly High 243.8126
Previous Weekly Low 220.9734
Previous Monthly High 277.2914
Previous Monthly Low 217.6786
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 250.7986
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 249.0747
Daily Pivot Point S1 248.3614
Daily Pivot Point S2 243.6704
Daily Pivot Point S3 241.0566
Daily Pivot Point R1 255.6663
Daily Pivot Point R2 258.2801
Daily Pivot Point R3 262.9711

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Cryptos feed

Latest Crypto News & Analysis

Editors’ Picks

Crossroads in the war for dominance

Crossroads in the war for dominance

At the beginning of the day, the crypto market is awaiting the resolution of two critical technical events for the development of prices in the short and medium-term.

More Bitcoin News

XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 only to run into trendline resistance

XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 only to run into trendline resistance

Ripple has started to nurture a consolidative move between $0.20 support and $0.21 resistance. Earlier this week, the price spiked above $0.215 but failed to overcome the resistance at the descending trendline. 

More Ripple News

Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD rushes to the North as Shelly update looms

Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD rushes to the North as Shelly update looms

The price of Cardano (ADA) has been on fire. The price increased from $0.4950 on May 21 to $0.0889 by press time. Moreover, the coin tested $0.0900 during early Asian hours, which is the highest level since June 28, 2019. 

More Cardano News

LTC/USD resumes the recovery after sell-off, $48.00 in focus

LTC/USD resumes the recovery after sell-off, $48.00 in focus

Litecoin (LTC) attempted a recovery above $48.00 during early Asian hours on Thursday, but failed to hold the ground and dropped to as low as $46.26 (intraday low).

More Litecoin News

BEST CRYPTO BROKERS/EXCHANGES

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000

After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.

Read the weekly forecast

BTC

ETH

XRP

Crypto partners in your location