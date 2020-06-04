Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: BCH/USD briefly slides below $250 after a rejection at $260

- BCH is trading above $250 after a significant dip was bought by the bulls today.
- BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle that seems to be favoring the bulls.
BCH/USD is trading at $255 at the time of writing and continues with its daily uptrend. The digital asset suffered a significant rejection after touching $260.82 and dropped to $247.54 in the next three hours. Bulls managed to buy the dip but were rejected again at $259.
Neither of these rejections had significant continuations, but it seems the bulls have encountered a fierce resistance area between $259 and $261.
BCH/USD daily chart
Bitcoin Cash is trading inside a daily symmetrical triangle that is currently in favor of the buyers. The resistance level to break is set at $269.28 and $270 psychological level. If the bulls can manage to crack both resistances, BCH could spike up to $277.29, a daily high formed on May 9.
Support can be found at $242.33, the low of June 2, and the current daily 26-EMA. The daily 12-EMA should also be considered support. The symmetrical triangle would only break bearish if BCH slides below $220.36, far away from its current price.
BCH/USD technical levels
BCH/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|254.8043
|Today Daily Change
|1.7518
|Today Daily Change %
|0.69
|Today daily open
|253.0525
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|239.1913
|Daily SMA50
|240.3913
|Daily SMA100
|245.9111
|Daily SMA200
|266.6867
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|253.5891
|Previous Daily Low
|246.2842
|Previous Weekly High
|243.8126
|Previous Weekly Low
|220.9734
|Previous Monthly High
|277.2914
|Previous Monthly Low
|217.6786
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|250.7986
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|249.0747
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|248.3614
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|243.6704
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|241.0566
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|255.6663
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|258.2801
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|262.9711
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Crossroads in the war for dominance
At the beginning of the day, the crypto market is awaiting the resolution of two critical technical events for the development of prices in the short and medium-term.
XRP/USD bounces off $0.20 only to run into trendline resistance
Ripple has started to nurture a consolidative move between $0.20 support and $0.21 resistance. Earlier this week, the price spiked above $0.215 but failed to overcome the resistance at the descending trendline.
Cardano Market Analysis: ADA/USD rushes to the North as Shelly update looms
The price of Cardano (ADA) has been on fire. The price increased from $0.4950 on May 21 to $0.0889 by press time. Moreover, the coin tested $0.0900 during early Asian hours, which is the highest level since June 28, 2019.
LTC/USD resumes the recovery after sell-off, $48.00 in focus
Litecoin (LTC) attempted a recovery above $48.00 during early Asian hours on Thursday, but failed to hold the ground and dropped to as low as $46.26 (intraday low).
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD bulls fight for every inch of the ground on their way to $10,000
After a sharp sell-off at the beginning of the week, BTC/USD climbed back above $9,000 and made its way above another important resistance $9,300.