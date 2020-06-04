Bitcoin Cash Chart Analysis: BCH/USD briefly slides below $250 after a rejection at $260

BCH is trading above $250 after a significant dip was bought by the bulls today.

BCH/USD remains inside a daily symmetrical triangle that seems to be favoring the bulls.

BCH/USD is trading at $255 at the time of writing and continues with its daily uptrend. The digital asset suffered a significant rejection after touching $260.82 and dropped to $247.54 in the next three hours. Bulls managed to buy the dip but were rejected again at $259.

Neither of these rejections had significant continuations, but it seems the bulls have encountered a fierce resistance area between $259 and $261.

BCH/USD daily chart

Bitcoin Cash is trading inside a daily symmetrical triangle that is currently in favor of the buyers. The resistance level to break is set at $269.28 and $270 psychological level. If the bulls can manage to crack both resistances, BCH could spike up to $277.29, a daily high formed on May 9.

Support can be found at $242.33, the low of June 2, and the current daily 26-EMA. The daily 12-EMA should also be considered support. The symmetrical triangle would only break bearish if BCH slides below $220.36, far away from its current price.

BCH/USD technical levels