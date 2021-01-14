Bitcoin
Life has come back for Bitcoin as the crypto king's performance has been attractive once again. It seems like the pain is over for Bitcoin, and there may not be any period of consolidation as Bitcoin has started to march towards all time high once again. On the 4-hour time frame, the price has jumped above the 50, 100, and 200-day SMA, which is the first bullish signal for Bitcoin. As long as the price continues to stay above these, the chances are that we will see higher highs for the Bitcoin price. The RSI, which was trading near the oversold regions, has also started to move, which confirms a positive correlation between the price and RSI—a sign that Bitcoin price is likely to continue to move higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.