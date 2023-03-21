Content Bitcoin BTC/USD.
Summary 28,000, 30,000 and 33,000 are the resistance levels that fit in the Elliott Wave count. The current move up is in line with the bear market rally Elliott wave count I have for the NASDAQ that is also looking for a top around the 13,000. I suggest trading to these levels and exit and wait for the next set up either long or short.
Elliott Wave I don't know if we are in a bullish market or a bear market rally, more price action required aboveand below the 30k level.
Strategy: Trade to 30,000 and exit long trade.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Mastercard to settle stablecoin transactions in Asia-Pacific region with Australian platform
Stablecoins have long been considered the safer option for bringing crypto to the world. However, the recent few instances of stablecoin collapses have raised concerns regarding the same as well. Even so, Mastercard is attempting to widen its reach in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region.
How IMX could respond to Immutable's new partnership with Polygon Labs as gaming tokens trend this week
Immutable X and Polygon Labs have partnered for Web3 game development acceleration. The partnership comes ahead of launching a zkEVM-powered platform for studios and developers and a day into the GDC. The news could fuel a 43% upswing for IMX as the hype around gaming tokens continues.
Bitcoin price nears $30,000 despite banking crisis; First Republic Bank crashes by 47% in a day
Bitcoin price has managed to pull itself away from the narrative of being correlated to the United States stock market and macroeconomic conditions. The biggest cryptocurrency in the world has been rallying for more than a week now despite the ongoing banking crisis in the country, which is close to bringing down another bank.
MANA eyes 21% gains thanks to the world’s largest event for the art and science of game making
Decentraland price is on a 10-day uptrend as it moves diagonally along an ascending trendline. MANA could ascend 21.68% from the current price to tag the $0.7330 resistance level last tested on February 21. The bullish thesis could be invalidated if the gaming token drops below the uptrend line at $0.6015.
Weekly Recap: Bank runs, stablecoin drama, Voyager bankruptcy hearing, threat to DOX Shiba Inu founder
US bank runs sent shockwaves through market participants, traders turned to Bitcoin and the “safe haven” narrative made a comeback. Binance’s $1 billion acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager is back on track with a ruling from a New York bankruptcy judge.