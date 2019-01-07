Bitcoin (BTC) testing $10,000 to the downside as bears hunt for bigger losses

Bitcoin continues to remain within the control of the sellers, as price hits lowest since 22 June.

BTC/USD bears are gunning for a return into the $9000 price territory, with $10,000 at threat.

The Bitcoin price is coming under further selling pressure on Monday, as it nurses steep losses of some 5% in the second part of the session.

BTC/USD has smashed through support seen at $10,700-600 range, as price flushes through to test the big $10,000 mark.

Next major area of support seen back down at $9,500, where the price last traded on 20th June, when the recent upside momentum began to pick up place.

BTC/USD 15-minute chart