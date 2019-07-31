- Bitcoin has recovered slightly, still in the range $9,000-$10,000 range.
- A critical resistance of $10,000 is still to be taken out.
Bitcoin (BTC) has recovered from recent lows and settled above $9,700 handle. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,767, gaining nearly 3% in recent 24 hours amid growing upside momentum.
Twitter account "Whale Alert," registered another spike of crypto whales activity. The big accounts got to life and moved around about $3 billion in BTC in six hours.
Bitcoin's technical picture
From the intraday perspective, the initial support awaits BTC/USD on approach to $9,550. This area is strengthened by a confluence of SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and SMA50 on 1-hour chart. A sustainable move below this handle will allow for an extended sell-off with the next focus on $9,500 (the lower line of 1-hour Bollinger Band) and psychological $9,000.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $9,800 with the intraday high located just above this handle. Once above, the price of the first digital coin will proceed to critical $10,000 strengthened by SMA100 4-hour.
BTC/USD, 1-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
