Bitcoin Elliott Wave : Wave (4).
Trading Levels: The 16,500 Medium Level support.
Bitcoin Trading Strategy: Wait for the correction to complete.
Personal Note:
My Personal trading Strategy for Bitcoin is buying AU $1,000 each week, a dollar cost average strategy over the longer term,
I don't have a view of selling. Therefore I will not have any stop losses as I'm not trading Bitcoin, I have also added lots of AUD $10K So my total invested is now BTC: 3.05650505 AUD $71,000.
