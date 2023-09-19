Bitcoin (BTC $27,111) could see fresh upside volatility as BTC price strength revisits key levels, a classic metric suggests.
In an X post on Sep. 18, John Bollinger, creator of the Bollinger Bands volatility indicator, said that Bitcoin was positioned for a breakout decision.
Bitcoin Bollinger Bands eye start of "walk up"
After hitting new September highs the day prior, Bitcoin is challenging resistance levels out of reach since mid-August, data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows.
For Bollinger, the signs from the largest cryptocurrency are encouraging. Bollinger Bands use standard deviation around a simple moving average to determine both likely price ranges and volatility.
Currently, BTC/USD is putting in daily candles which touch the upper band. When this happens, it can signal an imminet reversal back to the center band, or conversely an inbound fit of upside volatility.
Narrow Bollinger Bands seen on Bitcoin recently lend weight to hopes that the latter scenario will now play out.
“And there is the first tag of the upper Bollinger Band after a new set of controlling bars was established at the lower band,” Bollinger commented alongside a chart.
The question is now can we do a walk up the upper band? Too early to answer.
BTC/USD 1-day chart with Bollinger Bands. Source: TradingView
Cointelegraph reported on the narrowing of the bands in July — an event which ultimately preceded a return to lower levels.
BTC price reset "quite reasonable"
Bollinger characterizes the current mood among seasoned Bitcoin traders and analysts on short timeframes.
Despite the strength seen this week, caution abounds as various trendlines, which previously acted as support remain above spot price.
Discussing the situation, on-chain monitoring resource Material Indicators told X subscribers to question bulls’ momentum.
“We have heavy technical resistance overhead at the Key Moving Averages and support at the LL,” part of commentary stated.
It's quite possible that we round trip the range, and with any luck, we will see legit tests of the R/S levels that will give us some clarity on where BTC goes from here before the end of the week.
Material Indicators referenced the upcoming United States Federal Reserve decision on interest rates, which could produce snap volatility and untrustworthy short-term trading signals.
