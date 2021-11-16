Bitcoin fell below $60,000 during mid-European hours, before press time, extending early weakness. Analysts said a pullback was expected and has normalized the elevated funding rates or costs associated with holding long positions in the perpetual futures market.

The cryptocurrency printed lows under $59,000, bringing the 50-day MA into the play for the first time since Oct. 1.

The sell-off, which began in Asia following Twitter CFO’s anti-crypto comments and continued strength in the dollar index, picked up the pace, seemingly due to forced unwinding of long positions by exchanges.

“We have seen substantial long positions (worth $335m) on crypto exchanges Binance and FTX,” Laurent Kassis, crypto ETF expert and director of CEC Capital, a crypto trading advisory firm, said in a Telegram chat.

“It’s a combination of long liquidations and market makers getting rid of their risky (bullish) exposure,” Kassis added. “Leverage and delta hedging becomes more expensive as more orders flood the market.”

The average funding rate across major exchanges hovered around 0.05% last week, having hit a six-month high of 0.0589% earlier this month, according to the data source bybt.

Funding rates are calculated and collected by exchanges every eight hours. Costs associated with leverage typically become a burden when the momentum stalls, forcing traders to liquidate.

Bitcoin’s move to record highs near $69,000 last Wednesday was quickly undone with a pullback to $63,000 on Friday. The cryptocurrency saw a meager bounce over the weekend before turning lower on Monday.

“The market was quite complacent and probably overleveraged, as evidenced from last week’s high funding rates,” Amber Funds said.