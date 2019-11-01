Bitcoin volume has been pretty slow this week after last Saturday's move higher.

There is a trendline on the chart that the price has just broken through.

Bitcoin has had a very slow week after last Saturday's surge up to 10,540,49.

The price has been threatening to break the trendline that peaked from the high all session.

The weekends have been causing the most price volatility art the moment so keep an eye on what goes on.

There could potentially be a break today but these things often happen when we least expect.

Sentiment has been slow after the story of the BitMEX data breach.

There are many resistance levels in the way of a move higher. 9,300 is a strong level has held six times on the chart.