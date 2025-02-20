- Bitcoin and Ethereum aim to absorb Solana’s liquidity as the largest blockchain launches new Layer 2 solutions.
- Ethereum price hit a 12-day high this week, Solana observed a $772 million decline in liquidity.
- The meme coin frenzy faced high-profile rug pulls and controversies surrounding LIBRA and MELANIA meme tokens earlier this week.
Solana (SOL) is down over 40% from its peak of $295.83, trading to $172.98 on Thursday at the time of writing. The Ethereum competitor led Bitcoin bull market gains in 2024. However, recent developments have eclipsed the gains in the SOL ecosystem.
Ethereum hits 12-day high as Solana loses liquidity
Ethereum price hit a 12-day high of $2,849.50 this week, while Solana lost $772 million in liquidity. The two competitors have been neck and neck in terms of DEX metrics since the launch of Pump.fun, a meme coin launchpad on Solana.
This week the LIBRA and MELANIA controversy negatively impacted the meme coin category of tokens on Solana and wiped out millions in market capitalization from the chain. After months of underperforming compared to the largest cryptocurrency, Ethereum showed signs of recovery and likelihood of a rally this week, according to derivatives market data.
The 24-hour long/short ratio across derivatives exchanges exceeds 1, based on data from Coinglass. Derivatives traders are bullish on Ether and expect the altcoin’s price to rise on the Binance and OKX markets.
Ethereum derivatives data analysis | Source: Coinglass
While Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) maintained their market lead, data shows that Ethereum ETFs recorded a rise in institutional adoption. In “The Institutional Crypto Newsletter” Coin Stack notes that institutional Ether ownership has increased QoQ and overall Ether ETF ownership climbed from 4.8% to 14.5%.
The latest 13F filings show that Ethereum ETFs have observed an increase in demand from institutions as well.
Institutional ownership of ETH ETFs increased QoQ, while BTC ETFs basically stayed the same:— Juan Leon (@singularity7x) February 14, 2025
- ETH ETFs overall institutional ownership:
- Q3: 4.8%
- Q4: 14.5%
- BTC ETFs overall institutional ownership:
- Q3: 22.3%
- Q4: 21.5%
With the emergence of Layer 2 protocols on the Bitcoin blockchain, BTC has joined the race to absorb DeFi liquidity and demand. While DeFi was synonymous with Ethereum and its smart contract network for years, the emergence of Layer 2 chains that attempt to scale and tackle the low speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain could see the creation of a similar ecosystem on the BTC chain.
Expert commentary on meme coin developments, Bitcoin and Ethereum DeFi race
Dom Harz, co-founder of BOB ("Build on Bitcoin"), spoke about meme coins and the controversies that made headlines this week. Harz said,
“There’s no denying the broad appeal of meme coins, but after some high-profile issues, perhaps the memecoin frenzy has started to cool a bit. This week’s rug-pull accusation surrounding Argentinian President, Javier Milei’s $LIBRA token, along with earlier controversies like Donald Trump’s $TRUMP, $MELANIA and $BARRON and Hawk Tuah Girl’s $HAWK, may have done serious damage to the memecoin bullrun.
While memecoins will always be relevant for a section of the community, their dominance in mainstream media narratives and investor attention is fading. This has had a direct knock-on effect on Solana, as we see with the decrease in the chain’s liquidity.”
Ethereum’s price trend remains a cause of concern among traders expecting a better performance from the altcoin this cycle. Bitcoin’s Layer 2 chains and DeFi protocols on the chain could further intensify competition for liquidity and value captured by both chains.
Harz said:
“...Despite underwhelming performance in this bull run, Ethereum has maintained its reputation as the go-to chain for builders; because builders, like investors, follow opportunity. With the Pectra upgrade on the horizon, developers and investors may see the memecoin era winding down and refocus on Ethereum.
However, the real shift happening in crypto isn’t about Solana or Ethereum — it’s about Bitcoin. With innovations like BitVM and Bitcoin DeFi accelerating in 2025, the long-standing assumption that investors need to look beyond Bitcoin for DeFi opportunities is rapidly changing. The most exciting developments in the space are happening right now on Bitcoin, and this trend will only intensify as more builders, investors and institutions flock to crypto’s most secure and valuable asset.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Sui technical outlook hints at a possible double-bottom formation
Sui (SUI) price action hints at a double-bottom technical formation, which tends to be followed by a bullish move. The Coinglass long-to-short ratio for SUI stands above one and rises, indicating more traders are betting for a rally in SUI.
Bitcoin consolidation continues as market prepares for the next major move
Bitcoin (BTC) has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 since February 5. Glassnode reports weakening capital inflows and declining derivatives activity, with short-term holder accumulation resembling challenging market conditions.
Stellar Price Forecast: XLM’s Total Value Locked reaches over $62 million
Stellar (XLM) price trades inside a channel pattern; a breakout indicates bullish momentum. Crypto intelligence tracker DefiLlama data shows that XLM’s TVL reaches $62 million while the technical outlook projects a target of $0.74.
XRP record gains as SEC acknowledges CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's XRP ETF filings
SEC accelerates the XRP ETF filing process by acknowledging CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's applications. The new SEC administration has yet to pause the agency's litigation against Ripple due to prioritization of cases with imminent court deadlines.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.