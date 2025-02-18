- Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB erase between 3% and 6% of their value on Tuesday.
- The crypto market capitalization is down 3% while Bitcoin hovers above the $95,000 level.
- Meme coin scandals and JP Morgan comments about Tether’s likelihood of dumping BTC tokens are the key market movers in crypto.
Solana (SOL), XRP, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) decline on Tuesday. Top altcoins ranked by market capitalization are in a downward trend, even though Bitcoin (BTC) continues to consolidate around the $95,000 level.
Recent events, such as the LIBRA and MELANIA meme token scandals and the alleged links to wallet addresses that pulled over $100 million from the latter, have negatively impacted trader sentiment.
Solana, XRP, Dogecoin, BNB price declines
At the time of writing on Tuesday, Solana, XRP, Dogecoin and BNB correct 5.31%, 2.97%, 2.59% and 2.59% on the day, respectively. The four meme coins rank among the top 10 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization.
Nick Forster, Founder at Derive.xyz, told FXStreet that token unlock is a key market mover influencing Solana price. Forster said,
“In contrast, Solana faces a $2 billion unlock in 12 days, representing nearly 2% of the token's fully diluted value (FDV), which is expected to put downward pressure on its price. Alongside ongoing negative sentiment surrounding meme coins, Solana could face a difficult few weeks ahead. We’re seeing a 10% chance SOL settles above $280 by the end of the quarter, and a 20% chance it will reach below $170 by the same date.”
In the case of Dogecoin and XRP, on-chain data signals further correction in the altcoin prices.
The Market Value to Realized Value (MVRV) ratio of Dogecoin in a 30-day timeframe shows that every time MVRV drops under 7%, there is a significant corresponding correction in price. At the time of writing on Tuesday, MVRV is 15%, suggesting Dogecoin’s price could decline further if the pattern repeats itself.
Dogecoin on-chain analysis | Source: Santiment
XRP on-chain analysis shows that active addresses in the 24-hour timeframe are in a downtrend. The funding rate aggregated by XRP, as seen on Santiment, has been negative on several days between January 27 and February 17.
Negative spikes mean that derivatives traders are bearish on the XRP price and expect further decline.
XRP on-chain analysis | Source: Santiment
The developments surrounding the entities behind LIBRA, promoted by Argentina’s President Javier Milei, and the MELANIA token have shrouded the Solana blockchain in controversy. This has also negatively influenced sentiment among traders, as evidenced by the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, which is now at a neutral level after “extreme greed” last month.
Crypto Fear & Greed Index | Source: Alternativeme
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP record gains as SEC acknowledges CoinShares, Canary and WisdomTree's XRP ETF filings
Ripple's XRP saw a 6% uptick above $2.70 in the early Asian session on Thursday following the Securities & Exchange Commission’s (SEC) accelerated acknowledgment of XRP ETF filings.
Aptos Price Forecast: APT and Mereo partnership fuels investors’ optimism as K-Pop fan engagement evolves
Aptos (APT) price extends its gain by 4%, trading around $6.56 on Thursday after breaking above the falling wedge pattern the previous day.
Crypto Today: Litecoin, Binance, and Solana dominate headlines as BTC reclaims $97K
Why is Bitcoin Price Up Today? Bitcoin price rose by 4% in the last 24-hours, briefly reclaiming the $97,000 in the early hours of Thurdday.
Dogecoin, PEPE, Shiba Inu and top meme coins lose $5 billion in open interest as investor sentiment dips
Dogecoin (DOGE), PEPE, Shiba Inu (SHIB) and several top meme coins have shed about $5 billion in open interest (OI) since their initial peak in December, according to Glassnode.
Bitcoin: BTC consolidates before a big move
Bitcoin price has been consolidating between $94,000 and $100,000 for the last ten days. US Bitcoin spot ETF data recorded a total net outflow of $650.80 million until Thursday.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.