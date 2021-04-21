Bitcoin and Ethereum bulls mounting pressures for a new price breakout

The past days have been pivotal for the cryptocurrency industry as Bitcoin (BTC) suffered a drop in its mining hash rate owing to a menacing Xinjiang power outage. The resultant effect sent the prices of the cryptocurrency tumbling down, dragging the entire market to a massive fall. However, Bitcoin as well as Ethereum appears to be paring off the losses accrued in the past days.
Bitcoin is trading at $56052.9, down 2.13% while Ethereum has shed off 3.2% to be exchanging hands at $2178.87 according to price data from CoinMarketCap. Though both are still trading with losses, the percentage rate is lower than observed earlier in the day.
Bitcoin bulls pushing for a price breakout
At present, the BTC-USD 4-hour chart on TradingView is indicative of a fight between the bears and the bulls to control the market at the $55,000 price level. The MACD indicator is ready to flip and a little more aggressive buying by the bulls can help return the market back toward the $60,000 resistance level.
A successful liberation of the MACD line will likely usher in a move to $62,000 before the week runs out.
Ethereum on a pathway to new highs
Ethereum’s growth has been largely correlated with Bitcoin’s, however, the digital currency’s path to recovery is notably more defined at this time.
Ethereum is already tilting away from the oversold region of the lower Bollinger Bands as seen in the ETH-USD 4-hour chart above.
The ambition in the short term is to regain the ATH top at $2,547.56 while pushing to break the $3000 resistance level in the mid to long term. Any probable reversals will be resisted at the $2,000 psychologically important level.
The above content is for informational purposes only. You should not construe any such information or other material as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice. The trading of commodities, cryptocurrencies and currencies involves significant risk.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Binance Coin needs to breach this crucial supply barrier to set up record levels again
Binance Coin has seen a massive downfall after recently erecting new all-time highs. Now, BNB stands to retest this level and perhaps set up new ones shortly.
Gemini reaches over $25B in crypto under custody amid surging institutional demand
Gemini’s cryptocurrencies under custody doubled since January and have reached a record high of $25 billion. Institutional investors are increasingly participating in the crypto space, increasing the demand for Gemini’s services. Last week, the crypto market’s bullish price action pushed institutional assets under management of digital asset products to a record high.
Ethereum ETFs receive approval in Canada as ETH price looks to retest all-time highs
Canada’s Ontario Securities Commission approved three Ethereum ETFs on April 20. This move comes after the recently launched Bitcoin ETF surpassed $1 billion in AUM. Ethereum price looks to surge 15% to retest recently set up highs around $2,548.
XRP holders claim SEC does not represent their interests in latest motion to intervene
XRP holders are seeking to intervene in the Securities & Exchange Commission lawsuit filed against Ripple Labs. The intervening defendants stated that both the SEC and Ripple do not represent their interests. Even if the judge grants the motion to intervene, XRP holders may only have limited involvement in the case.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Institutional wave of BTC adoption follows new all-time highs
Bitcoin price hitting a new all-time high and Coinbase’s direct listing are perhaps two of the most important developments surrounding the pioneer cryptocurrency over the past week.