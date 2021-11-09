Bitcoin and Ether set new record highs as crypto market tops $3trl [Video]

- Summary of main headlines in play (00:00).
- Technical look at Gold futures (1:35).
- Bitcoin and Ether hit new record highs (2:31).
- Robinhood shares dropped aftermarket after a data breach (7:22).
- Update on Wall Street close as Alphabet tops $2trl valuation (8:12).
- Goldman Sachs is buying Chinese real estate debt (10:06).
- Fed's Brainard was interviewed by Biden for Fed Chair role (11:19).
- Fed and ECB speakers are due today, including Powell and Lagarde (15:01).
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin fund inflows dominate market as BTC reaches all-time high
Institutional funds invested in cryptocurrencies this year so far have already topped 2020, according to the latest report by CoinShares. Digital asset inflows across crypto asset managers reached $8.9 billion following 12 consecutive weeks of inflows.
Litecoin price to provide buy opportunity before LTC shoots for $320
Litecoin price has been on a slow uptrend since September 29 but exploded on November 8. This volatile move has breached a crucial barrier and turned it to the bulls’ advantage, suggesting that an upswing is likely. A daily close below $189.75 ...
Mastercard to launch crypto payment cards across Asia-Pacific as adoption rises
Mastercard has inked partnerships with three entities that will allow the payment firm to launch crypto-backed payment cards in the Asia Pacific region. Consumers and merchants in the region would be able to obtain digital asset-linked Mastercard debit, credit and prepaid cards.
XLM price breakout imminent as Stellar’s technicals show strength
XLM price coiling for an explosive move higher. The three-week Ichimoku chart gives an apparent reason why XLM has had difficulty moving higher. A successful move above resistance could see XLM outperform nearly the entire altcoin market.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.